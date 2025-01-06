On Sunday, Jan. 5, Taylor Swift had a choice: Would she hit the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a dazzling custom Gucci gown, or would she assemble another low-key Chiefs game outfit to cheer on Travis Kelce? Swift apparently landed on a third option: neither the Beverly Hills step-and-repeat nor the Chiefs vs. Broncos game in Denver.

As stars from Selena Gomez (in Prada) to Zendaya (in Louis Vuitton) entered the ceremony and landed on the 2025 Golden Globes best-dressed list, Swift was nowhere to be seen. Fans who hoped she'd appear in an opulent coat or a refabbed jersey a few states away were also disappointed. By halftime, she was confirmed to have skipped the Chiefs game, per Page Six.

Swift's attendance for the 2025 ceremony was up in the air: She wasn't nominated for any projects this year, after all.

Her presence was missed. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Swift walked the red carpet in a shimmering sequin gown courtesy of Gucci. The custom design, made in collaboration with creative director Sabato de Sarno and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, featured a sweetheart neckline and cut-out details along the back. She perfectly matched her serpentine dress to a pair of pointed-toe metallic green heels.

While most of Swift's red carpet pieces stay on the step-and-repeat, one tiny detail has since shown up in several more outfits. The diamond DeBeers drop earrings, valued at $36,000, have shown up for NYC date nights with Travis Kelce and in her Eras-Tour-wrap-slash-birthday-party outfit.

Taylor Swift wore a custom Gucci gown to the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift's Golden Globes red carpet looks tend to be simple and streamlined, befitting the event's black-tie dress code. Her journey with this particular event started back in 2013, when she attended her first Golden Globe awards in a custom Donna Karan dress. The eggplant purple, trumpet silhouette featured an apron neckline and a dramatically open back. She paired it with a simple chignon and deep purple earrings.

Swift wore Donna Karan for her first Golden Globes ceremony in 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

From there, Taylor Swift's Golden Globes looks only got bolder. She choose a startlingly pink Monique Lhuillier gown for the 2015 ceremony; five years later, in 2020, she attended as a nominee for her Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts" in a yellow and blue floral ballgown by Etro. Even with half a decade between them, Swift's styling was consistent for each look with color-coordinating jewelry and a nude manicure.

In 2014, Swift attended her second Golden Globes red carpet in a black and pink gown by Monique Lhuillier. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift also attended the 2020 Golden Globes in a floral gown by Etro. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A lot has changed in the Taylor Swift universe since her first Golden Globes red carpet back in 2013. She's been nominated five times: four in the original song category and once in the "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Category" (honoring her Eras Tour concert film). She hasn't yet won this gold trophy. And while she skipped the 2025 Golden Globes, awards season is just getting started. Fans can still hope they'll be the lucky ones and see her in an award-worthy new look.