Taylor Swift Skips Both a 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Gown and a Chiefs Game Outfit
The star was missed at the 82nd annual Golden Globes.
On Sunday, Jan. 5, Taylor Swift had a choice: Would she hit the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet in a dazzling custom Gucci gown, or would she assemble another low-key Chiefs game outfit to cheer on Travis Kelce? Swift apparently landed on a third option: neither the Beverly Hills step-and-repeat nor the Chiefs vs. Broncos game in Denver.
As stars from Selena Gomez (in Prada) to Zendaya (in Louis Vuitton) entered the ceremony and landed on the 2025 Golden Globes best-dressed list, Swift was nowhere to be seen. Fans who hoped she'd appear in an opulent coat or a refabbed jersey a few states away were also disappointed. By halftime, she was confirmed to have skipped the Chiefs game, per Page Six.
Swift's attendance for the 2025 ceremony was up in the air: She wasn't nominated for any projects this year, after all.
Her presence was missed. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Swift walked the red carpet in a shimmering sequin gown courtesy of Gucci. The custom design, made in collaboration with creative director Sabato de Sarno and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, featured a sweetheart neckline and cut-out details along the back. She perfectly matched her serpentine dress to a pair of pointed-toe metallic green heels.
While most of Swift's red carpet pieces stay on the step-and-repeat, one tiny detail has since shown up in several more outfits. The diamond DeBeers drop earrings, valued at $36,000, have shown up for NYC date nights with Travis Kelce and in her Eras-Tour-wrap-slash-birthday-party outfit.
Taylor Swift's Golden Globes red carpet looks tend to be simple and streamlined, befitting the event's black-tie dress code. Her journey with this particular event started back in 2013, when she attended her first Golden Globe awards in a custom Donna Karan dress. The eggplant purple, trumpet silhouette featured an apron neckline and a dramatically open back. She paired it with a simple chignon and deep purple earrings.
From there, Taylor Swift's Golden Globes looks only got bolder. She choose a startlingly pink Monique Lhuillier gown for the 2015 ceremony; five years later, in 2020, she attended as a nominee for her Cats song "Beautiful Ghosts" in a yellow and blue floral ballgown by Etro. Even with half a decade between them, Swift's styling was consistent for each look with color-coordinating jewelry and a nude manicure.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
A lot has changed in the Taylor Swift universe since her first Golden Globes red carpet back in 2013. She's been nominated five times: four in the original song category and once in the "Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Category" (honoring her Eras Tour concert film). She hasn't yet won this gold trophy. And while she skipped the 2025 Golden Globes, awards season is just getting started. Fans can still hope they'll be the lucky ones and see her in an award-worthy new look.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
