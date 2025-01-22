Taylor Swift is officially in her all-black outfit era. While many of her favorite pieces in the shade hail from designer brands—like when she wore $16,500-worth of Chanel to a Chiefs game earlier this month—she steps in out in pieces I can actually afford from time to time, too. Case in point: the Fleur du Mal mini dress she wore on a recent New York City date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The under-$500 find was quick to sell out right after paparazzi snapped the “Fortnight” singer wearing it in early January, but I’m happy to report that it’s officially back in stock on the brand’s website . It comes in three colors, two of which are shoppable right now: Swift's classic black and a light gray version. The former is my personal favorite, and it’s one that I’m going to incorporate into my Valentine’s day outfit rotation thanks to its long sleeves (it’s cold here in New York!) and supportive fit.

Swift showed off a perfect date-night outfit in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift teamed hers with a bejeweled (excuse the pun), long black coat from Los Angeles-based label, Simkhai, and a pair of Louboutin heeled sandals. She also stacked on tons of billionaire-worthy diamond necklaces and an affordable BonBonWhims tennis necklace. Her jacket is also still in stock in most sizes, too, so you can emulate Swift’s look to perfection on your next night out.

BonBonWhims Heart Gumdrop Tennis Necklace $158 at BonBonWhims

Fleur du Mal is known for its lingerie, but Swift's co-sign of its ready-to-wear range mean that this dress (and others like it) will be quick to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop other similar pieces that will similarly never go out of style.

Fleur du Mal Scalloped Pointelle Knit Dress $395 at Fleur du Mal

