Taylor Swift’s Cozy, Under-$500 Date-Night Dress Is Finally Back in Stock

It's the perfect Valentine's Day outfit.

Taylor Swift and travis kelce on a date
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published
in News

Taylor Swift is officially in her all-black outfit era. While many of her favorite pieces in the shade hail from designer brands—like when she wore $16,500-worth of Chanel to a Chiefs game earlier this month—she steps in out in pieces I can actually afford from time to time, too. Case in point: the Fleur du Mal mini dress she wore on a recent New York City date night with boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The under-$500 find was quick to sell out right after paparazzi snapped the “Fortnight” singer wearing it in early January, but I’m happy to report that it’s officially back in stock on the brand’s website. It comes in three colors, two of which are shoppable right now: Swift's classic black and a light gray version. The former is my personal favorite, and it’s one that I’m going to incorporate into my Valentine’s day outfit rotation thanks to its long sleeves (it’s cold here in New York!) and supportive fit.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in New York City

Swift showed off a perfect date-night outfit in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Fleur du Mal
Fleur du Mal Long Sleeve Flared Corset Dress

Fleur du Mal
Fleur du Mal Long Sleeve Flared Corset Dress

Swift teamed hers with a bejeweled (excuse the pun), long black coat from Los Angeles-based label, Simkhai, and a pair of Louboutin heeled sandals. She also stacked on tons of billionaire-worthy diamond necklaces and an affordable BonBonWhims tennis necklace. Her jacket is also still in stock in most sizes, too, so you can emulate Swift’s look to perfection on your next night out.

Simkhai Gianni coat

Simkhai Gianni Coat

Heart Gumdrop Tennis Necklace (pre-Order)
BonBonWhims Heart Gumdrop Tennis Necklace

Fleur du Mal is known for its lingerie, but Swift's co-sign of its ready-to-wear range mean that this dress (and others like it) will be quick to sell out. Keep scrolling to shop other similar pieces that will similarly never go out of style.

Flared Corset Dress
Fleur du Mal Flared Corset Dress

Scalloped Pointelle Knit Dress
Fleur du Mal Scalloped Pointelle Knit Dress

Undo Me Dress
Fleur du Mal Undo Me Dress

Tuxedo Mini Dress
Fleur du Mal Tuxedo Mini Dress

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸