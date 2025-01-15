Generally speaking, I would not recommend taking relationship advice from celebrities. I mean, they basically invented the concept of "irreconcilable differences." That said, there are a handful of celebrity couples who've truly turned matching each other's freak into an art form through closely considered date-night outfits. In that sense, there is no better place to hunt for Valentine's Day style inspiration.

Taking cues from Zendaya's rose-red dresses or Bella Hadid's cowgirl chic wardrobe is as simple as stopping by J.Crew's current sale. Weeks ahead of the holiday, it's taking up to 40 percent off sweaters, matching sets, sparkly heels, and more finds even Hailey Bieber would wear on February 14.

Of course, you don't actually need a date to justify putting a little effort into your outfit on Valentine's Day. The hard work of serving looks is just as worthy of a love note. So however you're spending the holiday, treat yourself with the five celebrity-inspired Valentine's Day outfits styled entirely from J.Crew finds, ahead.

Take, for instance, Lover girl Taylor Swift, whose dates with Travis Kelce have become a sartorial Super Bowl of sorts. But of all the looks she's put together for intimate dinners with her man, my favorite has to be this glitzy ensemble from their trip to New York City supper club Chez Margaux on Dec. 28. Her crystal-covered Simkhai coat, silver chain bag, and cascading diamond earrings would run you thousands, but this black chiffon slip dress hung with teardrop paillettes paired with a crystal rope purse from J.Crew would evoke a very similar vibe.

Taylor Swift in a longline crystal-embellished black coat walking hand-in-hand with boyfriend Travis Kelce en route to dinner in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Crew Collection Paillette Slip Dress in Chiffon $224.99 at J.Crew

J.Crew New Lady Day Topcoat in Italian Double-Cloth Wool Blend $279.50 at J.Crew

J.Crew Collection Small Cadiz Handknotted Rope Tote With Crystals $144.50 at J.Crew

Zendaya's Easy-to-Match Valentine's Day Outfit

Zendaya pulled out all the stops for fiancé Tom Holland's Bero launch party in November. The two flaunted their compatibility in burgundy date-night outfits, with Miss Z in a belted skintight wine-red leather maxi dress from Louis Vuitton. Her dress was custom, naturally, but I'm sure even Nicolas Ghesquière would agree J.Crew's black faux leather midi is a dead ringer for the designer frock's plunging deep-V neckline.

Zendaya matches her belted burgundy Louis Vuitton to Tom Holland's wine-red short-sleeved knit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Crew Collection Plunge Dress in Faux Patent Leather $314.99 at J.Crew

J.Crew Leona Slingback Bow Heels in Patent Leather $159.99 at J.Crew

Bella Hadid's personal style took on a distinctly Western flair when she started dating cowboy boyfriend Adan Banuelos, and I hope their mutual obsession never ends. This flirty cherry red polka dot halter mini dress accessorized with a slim headband and hoop earrings created the perfect daytime date look for their trip to the Big Apple during New York Fashion Week in September. Capture the same vibe with this croc-embossed shift dress from J.Crew and you'll have no problem lassoing someone's heart on Valentine's Day.

Bella Hadid sports a red halter mini dress trimmed with white lace on a daytime date with Adan Banuelos in September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

J.Crew Collection Maxine Dress in Faux Crocodile-Embossed Leather $222.99 at J.Crew

Hailey Bieber's (and Kendall Jenner's) Easy Galentine's Outfits

The greatest love stories aren't always between romantic partners. Our best friends are our soulmates, too, and that certainly seems to be the case for longtime besties Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner. For a January 2024 sushi date, the mother of one tapped into the barn coat trend in an army green trench coat hybrid layered with a white T-shirt and light wash straight-leg jeans. It practically goes without saying that J.Crew's long khaki barn coat would make an incredible swap for Bieber's own, particularly if you snag some denim and a scoop-neck tee to go with it.

Hailey Bieber keeps it casual in a brown barn coat and straight-leg jeans for dinner with Kendall Jenner at Sushi Park. (Image credit: Backgrid)

J.Crew Cropped Fine Rib Scoopneck Tank Top $22.50 at J.Crew

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are no longer together, but their contributions to couple style will undoubtedly live on. Their iconic evening date to the Louvre last June—which came complete with a private viewing of the Mona Lisa—saw Jenner embrace her romantic side in a sheer black skirt set featuring a cap-sleeve crop top. Luckily, J.Crew offers an incredible dupe for both pieces in the form of a translucent black chiffon maxi skirt and a coordinating satin lace camisole.