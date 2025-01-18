When Taylor Swift wore vintage Chanel earrings out in New York City on Jan. 17, she wasn't dropping an Easter egg for Reputation (Her Version). In fact, she was leaving hints for her upcoming Chiefs game outfit the following day.

Taylor Swift turned the Arrowhead Stadium tunnel walk into her runway on Jan. 18 ahead of the Chiefs vs. Texans game—her first of the new year—in a Chanel outfit copy and pasted directly from the house's Resort 2025 collection. Stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer and Swift layered her oversize tweed coat ($9,600), black wool jumpsuit ($4,650), and pearly chain belt ($2,250) just like it originally appeared in the collection's Marseille, France, presentation last May.

Total receipt for just this portion of the Chiefs game ensemble? A casual $16,500 at retail. She only continued looking expensive from there.

Taylor Swift enters Arrowhead Stadium wearing head-to-toe Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While outgoing Chanel creative director Virginie Viard styled her models for a seaside escape, Swift had 18-degree temperatures to contend with for the January AFC Divisional match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans. So she winterized her look by adding sturdy pair of leather gloves, and swapped out the runway's mule slides for a pair of over-the-knee leather boots.

The only hint of Chiefs Nation red came in her signature Pat McGrath lipstick. Otherwise, the "Fortnight" singer stayed loyal to a neutral palette with extra-oversize Chanel pendant earrings, valued at $1,150, and semi-sheer black tights. A Chanel look also wouldn't be complete without its signature quilted flap bag—so naturally, Swift carried a mini version in black.

Other than her footwear and winter-weather accessories, Swift stayed true to the Chanel runway's styling. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift's look originally appeared on the Chanel Resort 2025 runway last May. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Like her close friend and Chanel ambassador Gracie Abrams, it seems Swift is on a double-C and tweed kick. Just the night before, she took her parents out to dinner at Manhattan's Nobu Downtown in an Area suit paired to vintage pearl-drop Chanel earrings. Weeks before that, Swift incorporated several Chanel touches into her game-day outfits: a fuzzy Chanel bucket hat for a cold day here, a chunky Chanel necklace to match a Dior saddle bag there.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Swift isn't usually the type of star to shop directly from the runway, she has gotten more comfortable embracing loud luxury logos and billionaire-worthy diamond jewelry alongside her affordable favorites from Reformation and Dôen. (Style, like life, is about balance.) Over the past few months, she's flashed recognizable pieces from Dior's signature saddle bag to a Gucci-G printed corset.

Supporting boyfriend Travis Kelce used to come with vintage Chiefs gear and references to the team colors. But now that Swift has attended so many games, it seems she can also expand her personal definition of game-day style.

Taylor Swift was last seen supporting Kelce at the Chiefs' second to last football game of 2024 wearing a Chanel bucket hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swift attended a Chiefs game earlier in the season wearing a recognizable Louis Vuitton sweater, one of several luxury brands she's sported on game day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chanel is gearing up for a new era this fall in Swiftian spirit, with a fresh aesthetic and all. Former Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy is preparing to make his debut at Chanel in September. A press release noted that Blazy is trusted to elevate and reinterpret Coco Chanel codes, alluding to all-time classics like the little black dress. I can think of a Grammy-winning pop star who's also constantly remixing her catalog—and would clearly be enchanting as the face of a campaign.