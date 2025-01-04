Taylor Swift Styles Her Unexpectedly Affordable Date-Night Tennis Necklace Like a Billionaire, With $70,875-Worth of Diamond Jewelry
Her accessible piece is available for pre-order.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's New York City date night to Chez Margaux on Dec. 28 proved just why their couples' style is so special. Kelce coordinated his red matching set to the precise shade of Swift's red Christian Louboutin sandal heel soles—and stood back to let her shine in a crystal-covered Simkhai coat. For fashion lovers and Swifties, the swooning over their paparazzi photos was mutual. But the real match made in heaven that night was of an even shinier variety: Swift's billionaire diamond jewelry stack and her surprisingly affordable new (and sentimental) tennis necklace.
The singer's date-night accessories all competed to outshine her glittering coat. They included a diamond studded Cartier Panthére watch ($32,200), a Tiffany diamond wire ring ($2,675), and DeBeers diamond drop earrings ($36,000). Running total? $70,875. The most sentimental piece, however, was a crystal tennis necklace set with a heart-shaped piece at the center, perfect for new romantics. It retails for $158.
The sparkly choker comes courtesy of BonBonWhims, a New York City-based jewelry label founded by Clare Ngai-Howard. It specializes in Y2K-inspired fine and demi-fine jewelry, including colorful enamel rings, charm necklaces, and heart-shaped pieces galore. Other celebrities who've turned to BonBonWhims for a dash of whimsy include Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and Swift's close pal, Gigi Hadid.
Until the brand stepped forward to ID its latest celebrity fan, its choker could have been mistaken for a piece with a higher price tag. The lights refracted off Swift's tennis necklace just as brightly as her crystal-studded Stella McCartney bag and her heaps of diamonds.
Swift and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, have sought out affordable jewelry brands for her wardrobe throughout her career—and especially during her billionaire era. The "Fortnight" singer has also picked under-$150 gems from Mazin jewelry and Mejuri in the past year.
Heart-shaped crystals are a newer addition, one of several sentimental touches appearing during the Swift-Kelce romance. On Dec. 21, Swift's Chiefs game outfit came with a diamond ring referencing her relationship with Kelce, in the form of a toi et moi setting. She styled previous outfits with everything from "T"-initial charm earrings to garnet and ruby rings by Retrouvai and Effy jewelry. (The red stone is a sweet hat-tip to the Chiefs' colors.) She's also sweetly nodded to her No.1 draft pick with heart-shaped David Yurman earrings.
Swift's tennis necklace is currently available on pre-order with shipments expected to arrive in February. Consider this a sign to drop hints for a Valentine's Day gift and couples' style moment of your own.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
