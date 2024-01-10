Take Note: Taylor Swift's Black Knee-High Boots Represent an Essential Shoe Trend

I'm sure you’ve heard about curating a capsule wardrobe by now, but what about a capsule footwear collection? Having a rotation of shoes you can depend on is just as important (if not more) as a quality selection of jeans or sweaters. (Because a heel breaking off as you exit the subway is not the most ideal start to the day.) In short, dependable shoes made of high-quality materials you know will last for decades are worth the investment. Last week, Katie Holmes reminded us of the timeless appeal of Gucci's Horsebit Loafer. This week, Taylor Swift gave her stamp of approval to another shoe that’ll span generations: Swift wore Gucci's black knee-high boots, also embellished with its signature horse-bit hardware.

Not to mention, this is the second time she's worn the Italian luxury brand this week (is a Gucci collaboration in her future?!) We haven’t forgotten about Swift’s green sequined Golden Globes gown made by the brand, and yesterday, while back in New York, the Evermore singer was spotted wearing the classic Horsebit Boots.

Let's break down her entire look: Swift bundled up for the New York chill in a tan double-breasted Stella McCartney coat. She layered it on top of a ribbed forest-green sweater dress that peaked out of the unbuttoned coat. Her wintery color palette of the coat and dress felt fitting for the weather, and she complimented the coat with a similarly tan-toned $3,000 hobo bag from Saint Laurent. Last, but not least, were her knee-high Gucci horse-bit boots—the exact style she is wearing is currently sold out online, but we found a similar pair for you to shop.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

For accessories, Swift stuck to her usual gold dainty pieces including a necklace and pendant from Foundrae , drop earrings from Kendra Scott , and another layer-able gold necklace from Caty Waterman. With award show season in full swing, Swift kept her glam natural-looking as a nice break from the full-glam looks we’ll be seing throughout red-carpet season.

Any chance we get to wax poetic about a closet staple we will, and a black pair of knee-high boots will never go out of style. For starters, you can practically style them with anything, and the small gold hardware found on the Gucci option adds a polished touch that doesn't feel too stuffy (similar to its iconic loafers.) You'll be able to pass the boots on for generations to come because that's how fail-proof the style is. You can also expect the made-in-Italy calf-skin leather boots to remain in good quality over the years if taken care of.

So, what are you waiting for? This is your sign to invest in a nice pair of knee-high black boots—you deserve it. Although Swift's boots featured a higher heel, the ones below are a flatter, riding-boot style. Yes, they are pricey, but if you think about the price-per-wear and how long they'll last, they're definitely worth the splurge. If you're not in the market for Gucci boots, but still inspired, we've added other pairs to shop below.