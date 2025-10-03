As The Life of a Showgirl debuts, the showgirl herself is doing her duty, undergoing several rounds of international radio interviews. On Friday, October 3, Taylor Swift sat down with the biggest UK stations to discuss her new album. And though she didn't do so in feathers and glitter, the pop star payed tribute to both her personal style and her flashy alter-ego via her well-chosen 'fits.

Swift sat down for a little showgirl-on-showgirl bonding with Emma Bunton, otherwise known as Baby Spice. To chat with the former Spice Girl, Swift tapped the same spicy shade that's become a signature of this new era: rich pumpkin orange. She wore a V-neck sweater in the hue from Saint Laurent, styled with a plaid skort from A.L.C.

Taylor Swift wore a 'Showgirl' orange sweater and plaid skirt for a radio interview with Baby Spice. (Image credit: Instagram/@thisisheart)

Both pieces could easily have been in Swift's wardrobe before the album's conception, each playing into her long-held affinity for the dark academia aesthetic—which she's retained throughout almost every era, in some capacity. It's the glitzy details that truly made her outfit feel like that of a Vegas showgirl.

Swift accessorized with some of her favorite luxury jewelry designers, styling her cozy fall look with a $1,398 Chanel necklace, a Cartier Love Bracelet, and her favorite Santos Demoiselle Watch—an $18,330 stunner that's been on repeat throughout her entire Showgirl press tour.

She accessorized with a Chanel necklace. (Image credit: Instagram/@thisisheart)

It wouldn't be a UK radio tour without a stop at the BBC. Naturally, that's where Taylor went next, debuting an all-black look from David Koma. She wore a rhinestone-embellished turtleneck and matching mini skirt for a more obviously showgirl-coded ensemble.

On BBC, Swift wore a black turtleneck covered in large crystals. (Image credit: Instagram/@bbcradio1)

Another outfit was a Taylor Swift classic she debuts each fall like clockwork. She wore a black bodysuit with a mini skirt and knee-high boots. But this time, the "Fate of Ophelia" singer chose a style with a bit of Showgirl-inspired glimmer. She wore a Gucci-monogrammed style with an ombre glitter effect (see photos on @taylorswiftstyled). The piece costs a cool $2,400 at retail. According to her new lyrics, it's worth the investment: "Sequins are forever," after all.

