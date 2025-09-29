Taylor Swift Puts the Burlesque-Inspired Look on Pause, for Wide-Leg Jeans and a $56,500 Watch

Life of a Showgirl Week—as it's known to Swifties—has officially arrived and Taylor Swift's album rollout is currently in high gear. On Sept. 29, she released more fodder for the fans, teasing her album's special-edition vinyl with a now-viral Instagram video. And she did so in the most anti-Showgirl outfit possible.

Though the Grammy winner typically eats, sleeps, and breathes her upcoming era until the record drops, her new Target commercial captures Swift wearing every editor's foolproof in-office look, in addition to the album's gimmicky attire. In the video, the pop star plays dueling roles. She put on a director's hat to command her own Showgirl alter-ego in a photoshoot for The Life of a Showgirl: The Crowd is Your King edition.

Director Swift, as we'll call her, wore a laid-back on-set look, in an oversize blazer from Gant, which featured a subtle pinstripe pattern. She layered the double-breasted suit jacket over a $3,189 black Balenciaga corset, which was tucked into a pair of Agolde wide-leg jeans. The look was all business, but her pants did have a folded fly, which created dimension against her black top.

Taylor Swift stared in a new Life of a Showgirl teaser wearing wide-leg jeans and a blazer. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Swift's engagement ring was noticeably missing, suggesting she filmed the ad before she said "yes" to Travis Kelce in Aug. 2025. Even so, her signature necklace stack fulfilled the sparkle quota tenfold. Her Panthère De Cartier chain made its Life of a Showgirl debut. The $12,600 chain has been in Swift's collection since June, however, she's only worn it twice.

It hails from the same 1980s collection as her $32,200 Panthère De Cartier watch, which would've been a worthy partner for her five-figure necklace. But Swift went with the Tambour Watch from Louis Vuitton, instead. The 40mm timepiece retails for $56,500. Rumor has it, the yellow gold design was a gift from Kelce, as she first publicly styled it at a Kansas City Chiefs game in Nov. 2024.

After Director Swift delivered a few zingers, the camera cut to Showgirl Swift wearing a look that had already premiered on Instagram the week prior. She sparkled in a velvet corset from The Blonds Fall 2023 collection, which featured an outsize crystal at its center. It was practically made to be worn with her Christian Louboutin "Miss Z" heels, in all their bejeweled glory. A voluminous, feather-embellished headpiece—direct from the Bob Mackie archives—was the cherry on top of her burlesque-inspired set.

Taylor's alter-ego also made an appearance in the quick clip. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

The Life of a Showgirl becomes yours in mere days, but knowing Swift, she'll milk the release as long as she can. Keep an eye out for more teasers—both Showgirl-coded and otherwise—in the coming hours.

