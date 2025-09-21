Taylor Swift Styles a Showgirl Orange Reformation Sweater With a Versace Leather Mini Skirt

Swifties are eagerly awaiting the release of Taylor Swift's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, on October 3. Swift, of course, has already ushered in her next era, which is firmly centered around what's quickly becoming known as "Showgirl orange," and her latest appearance is no exception.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, the superstar delivered an important message about how she designed the packaging and visuals for her 12th studio album, and she did so wearing a Reformation cashmere sweater that's sure to inspire a million copycats.

Taylor Swift Style creator Sarah Chapelle identified the items making up the singer's latest outfit, which combined loud luxury pieces with affordable designers, all through the lens of The Life of a Showgirl.

Firstly, Swift wore Reformation's sold-out Cashmere Short Sleeve Crew in a vibrant color choice, which is perfectly in keeping with her newest project. A Versace Black Medusa Leather Mini Skirt brought some edge to the outfit, and was paired with $14 Ralph Lauren Cotton Blend Socks and Chunky Sole Lace-Up Shoes from Malone Souliers, which cost $1,031 before they sold out.

A $1,650 Versace Hera Watch and Foundrae's $1,800 Initials and Numbers Diamond Initial Pendant accessorised the sleek look.

"They've got, like, more images than we ever planned to put in there," Swift said in the special @taylornation video clip about her forthcoming release. "We chose this really high gloss finish which I've never done before and I think it looks so cool. You know, we wanted this album to feel really luxurious and kind of as a nod to the luxury that a showgirl puts on when she's on stage."

Earlier this week, Swift unveiled another "Showgirl orange" item, this time in the form of an official cardigan from her merch store. The "Delicate" singer wore the $70 sparkly, pumpkin-hued knit in a behind-the-scenes video in which she appeared to be directing a music video.

Swift, of course, regularly releases new cardigans in designs unique to the album they're accompanying, meaning hardcore fans will be rushing to pre-order the newest variant. Basically, get ready to spot even more orange outfits everywhere as Swift continues the roll-out for The Life of a Showgirl.

