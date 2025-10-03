I didn't know the lyrics of Taylor Swift's upcoming track "Wi$h Li$t" when she sat down for an October 2 interview on The Graham Norton Show in London, England. Her twelfth album, The Life of a Showgirl, was still hours away from being released and, presumably, shattering streaming records. If I'd been the one with the glitter gel pen, I would have written a bar or two about the David Koma dress Swift chose for her sit-down.

The Showgirl singer arrived at her first televised interview of the album's press cycle in a surprisingly understated mini dress. Anyone anticipating a vintage Bob Mackie pull (to match the outfits in Showgirl's official photoshoot, lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott) or all-over tangerine orange (like her album art's font) needed to revise their bets for this era's aesthetic—at least offstage. Swift's black halter dress was entirely unadorned, save a collar of silver gems circling her throat like a necklace.

Taylor Swift arrives at The Graham Norton Show in a David Koma mini dress. (Image credit: Alamy)

Drop earrings resembling her favorite DeBeers diamonds swayed beneath her hair, which was blown out and arranged in a deep side part. The finishing touches were also Swiftian staples: a red lip (her forever classic) and her diamond engagement ring by Artifex Fine (a recently acquired, also-forever piece).

As far as Taylor Swift's interview appearances go, this was a fairly familiar outfit. The singer and her stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, have sourced David Koma's little black dresses for several TV interviews in the past. The cuts have ranged from off-the-shoulder with a V-shaped notch, to another halter with a silver floral pattern threaded throughout. The result is sleek and understated all the same.

Swift joined guests including Cillian Murphy, Greta Lee, Jodie Turner-Smith, Domhnall Gleeson, and Lewis Capaldi on the show. (Image credit: Alamy)

Swift's interview wasn't slated to broadcast until the evening of October 3, hours after her album became available on streaming. Any of the information she shared about her twelve new songs—and the process to write them—remained a surprise until then.

Her dress, on the other hand, suggested her latest album's source material would be confined to the official music videos and album artwork. The jewels along her collar fit the glitz and glamour implied in an album referencing the showgirls of the Vegas Strip. But the simple black dress it accompanied could have easily mapped onto the late-night stylings of Midnights or the '80s-pop of 1989 (either version).

The bejeweled collar on Swift's dress perfectly matched her diamond ring by Artifex Fine. (Image credit: Alamy)

When I see this dress, I see a little more of Taylor Swift the person versus Taylor Swift the performer. It's consistent with her past off-stage styling: eye-catching without going over-the-top. Sure, seeing her promote The Life of a Showgirl in all-over feathers and a bedazzled headdress would have been fun. But those looks are about overtly performing—and in an interview, we're meant to learn more about the Swift who isn't in costume.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'm going to spend the next few days unpacking her new lyrics and analyzing the wardrobe from the "Fate of Ophelia" music video. But I know on instinct that this is a Taylor Swift dress I'd want to wear regardless of the era. In that spirit, I found a few similar options to shop for some subtle Showgirl energy, below.

Shop Black Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift's