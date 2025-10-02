Turns out, Taylor Swift isn't celebrating The Life of a Showgirl Week like the rest of Swiftie nation by wearing rust orange sweaters on repeat. The Grammy winner is honoring fall 2025 runway trends instead, most notably, the Red-coded rise of plaid.

On October 2, a.k.a. Life of a Showgirl eve, photos of Swift and Travis Kelce at his Kansas City steakhouse, 1587 Prime, popped up on Threads. Swift was all smiles in a tartan mini skirt, courtesy of Vivienne Westwood. (Who wouldn't be beaming with that engagement ring on her finger?)

The asymmetrical skirt, though sold out, feels so timely for October styling. Everyone from Calvin Klein to Burberry spotlighted the classic pattern in Fall 2025 collections. Even Vivienne Westwood took part in the plaid renaissance. (See looks eight through 10 for reference.) Swift's Nymph Skirt, on the other hand, has been a Vivienne Westwood trademark since Spring 2002.

Taylor and Travis posed with a fan inside his steakhouse. (Image credit: @j.zims)

Perhaps inspired by the mini's grunge nature, Swift styled Vivienne Westwood boots, too. She chose the Empire Ankle Boots in black with mixed-metal hardware. They marked a surprisingly bulky detour from her usual Christian Louboutin selects. However, their extra-heightened soles bared a shocking resemblance to the Malone Souliers loafers she wore in last week's album teaser. Maybe her look is Showgirl-inspired after all.

Swift's adorable, yet partial-view pose kept her top a secret. Using the context clues I learned from Swift, I deduced it's a denim corset. (She does have an affinity for bustier-inspired styling.) The contrast lining suggests the finish is indigo blue, similar to jeans seen on Zimmermann, Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Tibi's Fall 2025 lines.

Swift's engagement ring was impossible to miss. She also wore her custom "TNT" bracelet from Wove's collaboration with Michelle Wie West, which she rarely takes off during football season. Swift's necklace stack remains a mystery. But knowing the "Bejeweled" singer, her $12,600 Panthère de Cartier chain made another appearance.

The fan presumably caught Swift during her final date night pre-Showgirl era. From now until next Thursday, her schedule is packed with late-night interviews, music video premieres, and release parties aplenty. While you await TaylorNation's next update, shop the curated edit below.

