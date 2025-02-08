Taylor Swift Makes Her Feelings Known in Simkhai's "Joy" Mini Dress for Travis Kelce Date

It's official—Taylor Swift has arrived in New Orleans ready to support Travis Kelce at the Super Bowl. On Friday, Feb. 7, Swift and Kelce headed out for a dinner date in the city, and the singer's little black dress seemed to highlight how she's feeling right now.

For the romantic occasion, Swift wore Simkhai's "Joy" Guipure Lace Long-Sleeve Mini Dress. She accessorized the dress with Larroudé's Eleonor Bootie black leather heels, and a Gucci Horsebit 1955 super mini bag.

Unfortunately, Swift's boots appear to have sold out everywhere, but somewhat incredibly, Swift's "Joy" dress is still available to shop at a number of outlets. However, that presumably won't be the case for much longer following the superstar's endorsement. Simkhai's stunning dress, which features a rounded high-collar neckline, long sleeves, and a mini skirt, is available in both white and black.

According to Page Six, Swift and Kelce were joined at dinner by Patrick and Brittany Mahomes.

SIMKHAI Joy Guipure Lace Long-Sleeve Mini Dress $895 at Bergdorf Goodman

GUCCI Gucci Horsebit 1955 Super Mini Bag $1,750 at Gucci

According to a report by The U.S. Sun , Swift is keen to take a backseat at the Super Bowl as Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. "Taylor doesn't want to be the center of attention," an insider told outlet. They continued, "She just wants to support Travis and help him focus on the game."

If the Chiefs win on Feb. 9, they'll make NFL history as the first team to ever win the Super Bowl three-times in a row. "[Taylor] wants Travis to enjoy his Super Bowl week experience and be at 110 percent for Sunday, as she is dreaming about him making history and reaching another dream of his, winning another Super Bowl and making a three-peat," the source explained.

Rather adorably, Swift and Kelce apparently love supporting one another in their respective endeavors, with the source saying, "[Travis] loves that she is super supportive, and he is the same with her, as they got each other's back whatever happens."