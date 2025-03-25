Katie Holmes's $790 Glove Flats Are the Fashion Girl Version of a Plain Black Pair

She put her own spin on a universal basic.

Katie Holmes steps out for her art class in a chic, laid-back outfit. She pairs a mustard trench coat with a navy floral top and vintage-inspired blue jeans, finishing off the look with black ballet flats and a large tote.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Jump to category:
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

I'm a firm believer that the test of a good outfit isn't in its universal likability, but in how many people it pisses off. No one likes change, so when a new, cutting-edge style—like Katie Holmes's glove flats, for example—starts to work its way into the trend cycle, it's inevitably going to ruffle some feathers.

A bona fide "ugly shoe" (complimentary), glove flats are the weird girl version of the classic ballerina silhouette. They feature the same streamlined shape, but with an exaggerated almond-shaped toe and a ruched, elastic trim. They're just as versatile as your boilerplate ballet style, but with an intentionally-unflattering shape.

Though Holmes certainly loves a traditional shoe style (she's got more than a few pairs of standard flats), she's recently given this anti-trend her seal of approval. On March 24, the actor was snapped by paparazzi looking like the ultimate New Yorker. She wore the fashion girl commuter shoe styled with everyone's favorite jacket style: the khaki trench coat.

Katie Holmes steps out for her art class in a chic, laid-back outfit. She pairs a mustard trench coat with a navy floral top and vintage-inspired blue jeans, finishing off the look with black ballet flats and a large tote.

Katie Holme wore glove flats with spring's single biggest trend: the trench coat.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Lambskin Leather Ballerina Flats
Jil Sander
Lambskin Leather Ballerina Flats

Though trench coats have become almost overwhelming in their ubiquitousness, Holmes's style is notably different. Like her Jil Sander flats, she wore an updated version of the outerwear trend, choosing a collared jacket over the standard double-breasted design. (Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have both worn similar styles.) She rounded out the look with patchwork jeans and a floral blouse.

Windsor Heritage Mac-Hazelnut Brown
Boden
Windsor Heritage Mac

Oslone Wide-Leg Patch Pocket Jeans
Sandro
Oslone Wide-Leg Patch Pocket Jeans

Hollis Floral & Stripe Print Blouse
Elie Tahari
Hollis Floral & Stripe Print Blouse

In addition to her takes on fashion's two most universal trends, Holmes also offered an elevated spin on the simple black tote—multiple, actually. Instead of sporting your typical structured bag, she chose an Ulla Johnson design with a more organic shape. The $990 piece features a woven, lattice outer made of large leather panels and an elongated strap.

Charlotte Woven Leather Tote Bag
Ulla Johnson
Charlotte Woven Leather Tote Bag

In addition to her leather handbag, Holmes also carried a more standardized tote style. But this one still came with an unique element of its own, with a shiny nylon outer and sporty bungee chord details. Being a Bag Lady has quite literally never looked cooler.

Shop Katie Holmes-Approved Glove Flats

Glove Flat - Black/flamma
Mansur Gavriel
Glove Flat

Leather Ballet Flats
COS
Leather Ballet Flats

Italian Leather Glove Ballet Flats
Quince
Italian Leather Glove Ballet Flats

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸