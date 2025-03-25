I'm a firm believer that the test of a good outfit isn't in its universal likability, but in how many people it pisses off. No one likes change, so when a new, cutting-edge style—like Katie Holmes's glove flats, for example—starts to work its way into the trend cycle, it's inevitably going to ruffle some feathers.

A bona fide "ugly shoe" (complimentary), glove flats are the weird girl version of the classic ballerina silhouette. They feature the same streamlined shape, but with an exaggerated almond-shaped toe and a ruched, elastic trim. They're just as versatile as your boilerplate ballet style, but with an intentionally-unflattering shape.

Though Holmes certainly loves a traditional shoe style (she's got more than a few pairs of standard flats), she's recently given this anti-trend her seal of approval. On March 24, the actor was snapped by paparazzi looking like the ultimate New Yorker. She wore the fashion girl commuter shoe styled with everyone's favorite jacket style: the khaki trench coat.

Katie Holme wore glove flats with spring's single biggest trend: the trench coat. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though trench coats have become almost overwhelming in their ubiquitousness, Holmes's style is notably different. Like her Jil Sander flats, she wore an updated version of the outerwear trend, choosing a collared jacket over the standard double-breasted design. (Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have both worn similar styles.) She rounded out the look with patchwork jeans and a floral blouse.

In addition to her takes on fashion's two most universal trends, Holmes also offered an elevated spin on the simple black tote—multiple, actually. Instead of sporting your typical structured bag, she chose an Ulla Johnson design with a more organic shape. The $990 piece features a woven, lattice outer made of large leather panels and an elongated strap.

In addition to her leather handbag, Holmes also carried a more standardized tote style. But this one still came with an unique element of its own, with a shiny nylon outer and sporty bungee chord details. Being a Bag Lady has quite literally never looked cooler.

Shop Katie Holmes-Approved Glove Flats

