Katie Holmes's $790 Glove Flats Are the Fashion Girl Version of a Plain Black Pair
She put her own spin on a universal basic.
I'm a firm believer that the test of a good outfit isn't in its universal likability, but in how many people it pisses off. No one likes change, so when a new, cutting-edge style—like Katie Holmes's glove flats, for example—starts to work its way into the trend cycle, it's inevitably going to ruffle some feathers.
A bona fide "ugly shoe" (complimentary), glove flats are the weird girl version of the classic ballerina silhouette. They feature the same streamlined shape, but with an exaggerated almond-shaped toe and a ruched, elastic trim. They're just as versatile as your boilerplate ballet style, but with an intentionally-unflattering shape.
Though Holmes certainly loves a traditional shoe style (she's got more than a few pairs of standard flats), she's recently given this anti-trend her seal of approval. On March 24, the actor was snapped by paparazzi looking like the ultimate New Yorker. She wore the fashion girl commuter shoe styled with everyone's favorite jacket style: the khaki trench coat.
Though trench coats have become almost overwhelming in their ubiquitousness, Holmes's style is notably different. Like her Jil Sander flats, she wore an updated version of the outerwear trend, choosing a collared jacket over the standard double-breasted design. (Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have both worn similar styles.) She rounded out the look with patchwork jeans and a floral blouse.
In addition to her takes on fashion's two most universal trends, Holmes also offered an elevated spin on the simple black tote—multiple, actually. Instead of sporting your typical structured bag, she chose an Ulla Johnson design with a more organic shape. The $990 piece features a woven, lattice outer made of large leather panels and an elongated strap.
In addition to her leather handbag, Holmes also carried a more standardized tote style. But this one still came with an unique element of its own, with a shiny nylon outer and sporty bungee chord details. Being a Bag Lady has quite literally never looked cooler.
Shop Katie Holmes-Approved Glove Flats
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Here's How to Shop Nordstrom's Beauty Sale Like an Editor
27 hand-picked tools and products worth adding to your cart.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber Share the Same Under-$200 Jacket
Here's how to shop it.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The Wacky Sunglasses Defining 2025
Love or hate them, the boldest styles are turning heads—for all the right reasons.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Bella Hadid Abandons Her Rodeo Girlfriend Aesthetic for a Khaki Trench Coat and $3,550 Saint Laurent Bag
This is the least "Bella" she's ever looked.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Shuts Down the 'Othello' Broadway Premiere in Head-to-Toe Khaite and a Rising Heel Trend
First came the viral cardigan, then came a perfect LBD.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Accentuates Her Skintight Broadway Premiere Look With a $2,950 Bag and Faux Fur Coat
She's so back.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Perfects a Paris Street Style Tights Trend With a Tory Burch Runway Look
This look is headed straight to the mood board.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Validates the Capri Pant Trend's Comeback in Metallic Mules and a Charm-Coated Micro-Bag
She's all-in on the capri pant trend.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Styles Two of Chanel's Rarest Archival Bags With Puma Sneakers and a Baseball Jersey
These twin totes are extremely rare.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa Borrows Bella Hadid's Country Aesthetic in Daisy Dukes, Cowboy Boots, and a $6,000 Chanel Bag
Her take comes with a $6,000 Chanel bag.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Pattern Clashes Like a Pro With a Classic Striped Shirt and Eclectic Checkerboard Bag
This styling move is easier to copy than it first appears.
By Halie LeSavage Published