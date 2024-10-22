Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Signature Leather Jacket With $1,150 Schoolgirl Loafers for Justin Bieber's Surprise Performance
It's a quintessentially Hailey Bieber look.
Famously, Hailey Bieber is an incredibly supportive wife. Although her pop star husband Justin Bieber rarely performs live these days—and who can blame him, quite frankly—she never misses a chance to cheer him on when he does. Ahead of Justin's surprise guest appearance at Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert on Oct. 19, the pair pulled up in outfits that perfectly encapsulated their respective personal styles.
The Rhode founder, who recently welcomed her first child Jack Blues Bieber in August, arrived in a black leather bomber jacket, light wash straight-leg jeans, black Lexxola glasses, and $1,150 black tassel loafers from The Row. Her choice of denim marked a conscious break from all the baggy jeans she's been wearing lately, in keeping with celebrity fall denim trends. (Although it's hard to say where her exact pair comes from, we do know she's a fan of Denim by Orlee's vintage Levi's 501 drops.) As for her footwear, the soft leather loafers are an academic swerve from the new Adidas sneakers she's worn around Los Angeles lately.
For her big night out, the mother of one traded her Goyard diaper bag for a Balenciaga croc-embossed Rodeo bag from the designer's fall 2024 collection and a fresh set of moody red nails, one of her favorite fall manicure trends.
Her husband of six years, on the other hand, wore a Balenciaga zip-up hoodie with a flame print crawling up the sleeves, black mesh shorts, a white beanie, tortoise shell glasses, Bottega Veneta brown suede loafers, and chunky blue socks. Model Lori Harvey also attended the concert with the couple wearing jeans, a white tank top, a cropped leather jacket, silver sneakers, a navy Yankees baseball cap, and an Hermès Kelly Sellier 20 Clouté Black Box bag that retails for upwards of $60,000.
It's lovely to see Hailey and Justin Bieber taking some time for themselves following the birth of their son. With Justin's encouragement, Hailey made sure to get out of the house by scheduling multiple dinner dates with Kylie and Kendall Jenner in September. And in a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the beauty mogul—who launched a decadent new product earlier this month—shared her thoughts on postpartum work-life balance. "I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally," she explained to the outlet. Good for her.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
