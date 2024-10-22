Famously, Hailey Bieber is an incredibly supportive wife. Although her pop star husband Justin Bieber rarely performs live these days—and who can blame him, quite frankly—she never misses a chance to cheer him on when he does. Ahead of Justin's surprise guest appearance at Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert on Oct. 19, the pair pulled up in outfits that perfectly encapsulated their respective personal styles.

The Rhode founder, who recently welcomed her first child Jack Blues Bieber in August, arrived in a black leather bomber jacket, light wash straight-leg jeans, black Lexxola glasses, and $1,150 black tassel loafers from The Row. Her choice of denim marked a conscious break from all the baggy jeans she's been wearing lately, in keeping with celebrity fall denim trends. (Although it's hard to say where her exact pair comes from, we do know she's a fan of Denim by Orlee's vintage Levi's 501 drops.) As for her footwear, the soft leather loafers are an academic swerve from the new Adidas sneakers she's worn around Los Angeles lately.

The Row Calfskin Tassel Boyfriend Loafers $1,150 at Bergdorf Goodman

For her big night out, the mother of one traded her Goyard diaper bag for a Balenciaga croc-embossed Rodeo bag from the designer's fall 2024 collection and a fresh set of moody red nails, one of her favorite fall manicure trends.

Balenciaga Medium Rodeo Croc Embossed Leather Shoulder Bag $4,490 at Nordstrom

Her husband of six years, on the other hand, wore a Balenciaga zip-up hoodie with a flame print crawling up the sleeves, black mesh shorts, a white beanie, tortoise shell glasses, Bottega Veneta brown suede loafers, and chunky blue socks. Model Lori Harvey also attended the concert with the couple wearing jeans, a white tank top, a cropped leather jacket, silver sneakers, a navy Yankees baseball cap, and an Hermès Kelly Sellier 20 Clouté Black Box bag that retails for upwards of $60,000.

Hermes Kelly Sellier 20 Clouté Black Box Palladium Hardware $ 63,000 at Madison Avenue Couture

It's lovely to see Hailey and Justin Bieber taking some time for themselves following the birth of their son. With Justin's encouragement, Hailey made sure to get out of the house by scheduling multiple dinner dates with Kylie and Kendall Jenner in September. And in a recent interview with Women's Wear Daily, the beauty mogul—who launched a decadent new product earlier this month—shared her thoughts on postpartum work-life balance. "I’m only doing what feels comfortable for me physically, mentally and emotionally," she explained to the outlet. Good for her.

