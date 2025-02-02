Kendall Jenner's Pantsless Dolce & Gabbana Set Confirms the Controversial Trend's 2025 Rebound

The model proves, once again, that pants are always optional.

Kendall Jenner wears Dolce and Gabbana set for the grand opening of Amaya Modern Mexican inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas with 818 Tequila cocktails
(Image credit: Sophie Sahara)
Amy Mackelden
By
published
in News

Kendall Jenner regularly forgoes pants, and her latest outfit is proof that the controversial pantsless trend is well and truly back in 2025.

On Jan. 31, Jenner attended the grand opening of Amaya Modern Mexican inside The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The reality star even hopped behind the bar to serve specialty cocktails made with her own brand, 818 Tequila. For the occasion, Jenner wore a Dolce & Gabbana two-piece skirt set, which she paired with strappy black sandals.

Kendall Jenner wears a Dolce and Gabbana two-piece skirt suit and serves drinks

Kendall Jenner wore a Dolce & Gabbana two-piece skirt set in Las Vegas on Jan. 31.

(Image credit: Sophie Sahara)

Kendall Jenner wears a Dolce and Gabbana two-piece skirt suit and serves drinks

Kendall Jenner served 818 Tequila in Las Vegas.

(Image credit: Sophie Sahara)

While Jenner—who is styled by Dani Michelle—isn't the only celebrity to embrace the pantsless trend, she's certainly a fan of the craze. Whether she's wearing a sweater without pants or styling a bodysuit as her entire outfit, the runway model consistently makes a case for ditching pants altogether.

Kendall Jenner wears a Dolce and Gabbana two-piece skirt suit and serves drinks

Kendall Jenner wears a Dolce and Gabbana set for the opening of Amaya.

(Image credit: Sophie Sahara)

Jenner's Las Vegas event comes just days after her appearance in Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week. The model was dressed in a sculpted corset-style gown for the runway show, with the outfit featuring an exaggerated peplum at her hips and a draped silk skirt.

kendall jenner wears a corseted naked dress in Schiaparelli's spring/summer 2025 couture show at paris fashion week

Kendall Jenner walks in Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Schiaparelli)

Despite being one of the world's most famous models, Jenner is often plagued by "negative" thinking. During an interview with British Vogue for the publication's June 2024 issue, Jenner got candid about some of the dark thoughts that regularly enter her brain. "It's kind of interesting that we're wired to not think about death all the time," the model explained. "And yet we don't know the concept of never-​ending. We can't visualize a never-ending universe, but at the same time, nothing scares me more than the end of something. I'm so bad at goodbyes."

Jenner also elaborated on the anxiety she's always experienced, saying, "I'm a negative thinker...That's my problem. I'm always worrying about something that may never happen."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

