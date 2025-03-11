Months before Tyla attended her first Chanel show for Paris Fashion Week's fall 2025 season, she outlined the "Tyla vibe" in an interview with Marie Claire for her inaugural Gap campaign. And yes, the orchid purple twist on the skirt suit trend she wore to the runway fits the definition.

Tyla said all her outfits meet two key criterion: In whatever she's wearing, "I have to be able to dance. I have to be able to move." While a cropped jacket and coordinating tweed skirt are perhaps not part of her usual performance dress code, the micro-mini hemline leaves plenty of wiggle room. If she shrugged off her jacket to show off her cinched-in corset top, she could dance the night away in her chicly supportive slingback heels.

Tyla attended Chanel's Fall 2025 runway show on March 11, one of the final presentations at Paris Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The singer branched out from her usual personal style in an orchid pink skirt suit and slingback heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla's personal style evolution since releasing her chart-topping singles hasn't yet included a look quite like her Chanel Paris Fashion Week 'fit. The singer more often wears vintage Roberto Cavalli and custom Victoria's Secret than '90s-inspired skirt suits. At her last runway appearance, front row for Jacquemus, she chose a side-slit dress that completely revealed her torso and an exposed thong. On the red carpet circuit, she's also made boldly colorful choices from a bright-yellow Area mini dress at the MTV VMAs to an archival Cavalli pull previously worn by Aaliyah.

Tyla's style usually favors nearly-naked dressing, like the side-slit dress she wore to Jacquemus's Fall 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At Paris Fashion Week, front-row guests are often dressed by the designer who invited them. A Chanel invite meant Tyla would always plan to raid the label's Paris showroom for her look—the better to coordinate with guests like Dakota Fanning and Jessica Alba at the show. But the orchid skirt suit and Chanel letter necklace she paired with it say the star might just be starting a fresh style chapter. One where she can definitely still dance and move, just with a different type of silhouette.