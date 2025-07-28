I never thought I'd see the day Jennifer Lawrence swapped The Row flip-flops for an affordable alternative. On July 21, however, the A-lister sent shockwaves through Marie Claire's Slack channels in $42 Havaianas flip-flops. That's right, after months of wearing The Row's $690 slides on repeat, she finally made the switch to a more accessible look-alike.

The surprises didn't end there. Just a few days later, Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale marked down her exact You Flip-Flops from the already-affordable price tag. From now until Aug. 3, the rubber thongs are available for $25—40 percent off. Seeing as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's The Row never goes on sale, there's no better time to get Lawrence's intentionally laid-back look for less.

Havaianas first launched in Brazil in the early 1960s, but they were Lawrence's most reliable sandal in the 2010s. After a decade-long hiatus, the flip-flops finally rejoined the Hunger Games star's closet this summer. Last week, she was spotted in the on-sale shoes in New York City. They fulfilled the "low" portion of her high-low look, alongside The Row's Riah sheath dress and her new favorite tote, courtesy of Liffner.

Two days later, Lawrence returned to the street style scene in the same $25 sandals. This time, she paired them with bright crimson trousers and another The Row shirt. Her now-signature $486 Liffner bag made another appearance, of course.

On July 23, J.Law re-wore her Havaianas flip-flops in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Celebrities are currently staging a Havaianas renaissance, which began earlier this summer with Gigi Hadid's flip-flops collab. At the launch party in May, she was spotted in bright yellow Havaianas, plus the of-the-moment anklet trend. Since then, Kylie Jenner, and now, Lawrence have followed the supermodel's lead.

In May, Gigi styled a strikingly similar pair in bright yellow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lawrence's Havaianas will only be marked-down for a little while longer: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale ends August 3. Taking a step in her styling direction guarantees easy outfits for the rest of summer—with or without a Lawrence-level wardrobe to pair with them.

