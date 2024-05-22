Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice's wardrobes are set to lose some sparkle. The Vampire's Wife, a label specializing in darkly glamorous evening gowns both women have worn over the years, announced on May 21 that it is shutting down.

Susie Cave founded The Vampire's Wife in 2014, pulling the brand's evocative name from the title of an unpublished novel by her husband, Nick Cave. Over a decade in business, the brand became known for its subversion of Victorian flourishes like high necklines, ruffled sleeves, and floor-grazing hems, by pairing them with glitzy, shimmering lamé fabrics and rich jewel tones. It had also become a favorite of A-listers including Princess Kate (who's worn several of its gothic-chic gowns) and Princess Beatrice (who's a fan of both its dresses and going-out tops). Additional famous fans have ranged from Kate Moss and Florence Welch to Rachel Weiss and Sienna Miller.

Princess Kate first wore The Vampire's Wife on a trip to Dublin in 2020, channeling the country's colors in a shimmering green dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite building up a fanbase of actors, musicians, and royals over the past decade, Cave said "upheaval in the wholesale market"—a huge facet of its business—had dire results for the brand. In the United States, The Vampire's Wife is carried at retailers including Net-a-Porter and The Outnet.

Cave penned an emotional farewell to her customers in a post on Instagram. "I say this with great sadness and want to express my undying gratitude to you all for your support. I wish to thank my extended family at The Vampire’s Wife who helped me create such beautiful things. I cannot describe how much you have all meant to me," she wrote.

Kate Middleton and Beatrice gave The Vampire's Wife some of the most meaningful styling placements of its ten-year run. Princess Kate wore versions of its shimmering, floor-length dresses on two state visits: one in emerald green to Dublin, Ireland, in 2020, and then in brilliant pink for a trip to Cahal Pech, Belize, in 2022. (Kate's outfits for her royal travels are viewed by millions of people worldwide, providing a huge signal boost for the designers who make them.) Princess Beatrice, meanwhile, chose a different emerald green gown to attend Ellie Goulding's 2021 wedding. She's also worn a pink top by the brand for nights out in London.

Princess Kate also chose The Vampire's Wife for her official tour of Belize in 2022, that time opting for a Barbie-pink gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's been a difficult week for independent designers. The day before The Vampire's Wife announced its closure, sustainable label Mara Hoffman shared it's also shutting down. Its namesake designer, Mara Hoffman, explained that it was ultimately impossible to shoulder the costs of retaining ownership of her business while also staying true to her eco-conscious, size-inclusive values.

The Vampire's Wife is shutting down immediately. Remaining pieces are available for sale at a discount in its physical London retail location, as well as online at partner retailers. (One piece included in Net-a-Porter's sale is the dress Kate Middleton wore to Dublin in 2020.)

There's a chance Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice will continue wearing the label: Both royals are known to re-wear some of their favorite garments for special occasions. And what makes a piece more special than knowing it is one of the last?

For a slice of royal fashion history, shop some of The Vampire's Wife's final designs below.

