This Vintage Accessory Is All Over Copenhagen Street Style—Here's How I'm Styling It for Fall

The ties I've thrifted over the years are more versatile than I thought.

April Lockhart in Copenhagen, Denmark wearing men&#039;s ties over her outfits
(Image credit: Getty Images; April Lockhart/Scott Richard)
My take on personal style has always been to avoid chasing trends and instead dig my heels into my closet. What have I recently thrifted? What makes me happy? What isn’t all over TikTok yet, but feels cool to me?

I found the answer staring back at me as I packed for my first Copenhagen Fashion Week: my pile of thrifted $1 ties.

As I started planning outfits, I had so much fun playing around with different ways to style vintage ties alongside my genius celebrity stylist friend, Olivia Rose. Perfect, I thought. A little unexpected. A little menswear moment.

As it turns out, I wasn't the only one on this styling wavelength. Vintage ties were everywhere in Copenhagen street style this season—worn in so many inventive ways that made me wish I’d thought of them first. And yet, in some ways I was glad others got a head-start, because they proved how versatile this business-classic accessory can really be.

four women at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing vintage ties in unique ways

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ties are kind of like leopard print: forever cool, but with waves of "It" status. Ahead, I'm sharing five easy ways to incorporate them into your own fall wardrobe, inspired by the best looks I saw in Copenhagen. When you're done reading, rummage through your dad’s closet or local thrift shop while you can, and get ready to knot, bow, tuck, and pin your favorite ties all fall long.

Belted (Your Way)

a close up of April Lockhart wearing several ties looped over one another with a miu miu bag

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Amid the chaos of packing, I wanted to zhuzh up a simple denim set. One tie wrapped around the waist felt promising. I added a few more for color, shifted the placement around, and suddenly, I had a colorful, new look that felt purposeful.

Pinned All Over—With a DIY Twist

Lauren Wasser wears a two tone blue set with ties draped over her shoulders

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Model and activist Lauren Wasser stopped me in my tracks with this look that immediately went on my Pinterest board. The “skirt” was actually two men’s button-down shirts, ingeniously connected into one. She also pinned ties here and there for extra attitude.

The Classic Way, With Collar Play

April Lockhart wears a striped shirt with a tie and tulle skirt to Copenhagen Fashion Week

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

There’s something eternally powerful about a woman in a tie. Think tailored suit and sleek hair…or the angsty Avril Lavigne look that defined an era (and now has me thinking about arm socks next). My current favorite TikToker, Dylan Kelly, explains Jonathan Anderson's recent spin on tie styling for Dior so well. It made me immediately want to try to style a tie over just one of my collars in my own way, with a ruffled tulle skirt.

As a Sleek Neck Scarf

April Lockhart at Copenhagen Fashion Week wearing a vintage men's tie as a necklace

(Image credit: April Lockhart/Scott Richard)

Mostly because I couldn’t find a matching scarf, I tried tying a vintage tie backwards like a choker, the knot perfectly done at the nape. Then, I layered a chunky necklace for drama, letting the tie hang long down the back. Instantly chic.

Tied in a (Hair) Bow

a guest at Copenhagen Fashion Week wears a tie in her hair with a striped shirt

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Sitting across from me at the Iamisigo show was this colorful, friendly face with a red tie knotted into a bow on top of her head. Naturally, I asked to snap a photo. It was effortless and just the right amount of messy: a refreshing twist on the bow trend I’d never really embraced until now.

Founder and Advocate

April Lockhart is the founder of Disabled& and an advocate for the disabled community. She's been featured in Vogue, The Cut, Byrdie, Refinery 29, Who What Wear, and Fast Company, among others. Her 2023 debut at New York Fashion Week walking for Victoria’s Secret’s adaptive line and her work as a model for Anthropologie’s adaptive collection has solidified her status as a trailblazer in both the fashion industry and advocacy space. In 2025, April was featured on Forbes' 30 under 30 list. She's also on Substack.