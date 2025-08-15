This Vintage Accessory Is All Over Copenhagen Street Style—Here's How I'm Styling It for Fall

My take on personal style has always been to avoid chasing trends and instead dig my heels into my closet. What have I recently thrifted? What makes me happy? What isn’t all over TikTok yet, but feels cool to me?

I found the answer staring back at me as I packed for my first Copenhagen Fashion Week: my pile of thrifted $1 ties.

As I started planning outfits, I had so much fun playing around with different ways to style vintage ties alongside my genius celebrity stylist friend, Olivia Rose. Perfect, I thought. A little unexpected. A little menswear moment.

As it turns out, I wasn't the only one on this styling wavelength. Vintage ties were everywhere in Copenhagen street style this season—worn in so many inventive ways that made me wish I’d thought of them first. And yet, in some ways I was glad others got a head-start, because they proved how versatile this business-classic accessory can really be.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ties are kind of like leopard print: forever cool, but with waves of "It" status. Ahead, I'm sharing five easy ways to incorporate them into your own fall wardrobe, inspired by the best looks I saw in Copenhagen. When you're done reading, rummage through your dad’s closet or local thrift shop while you can, and get ready to knot, bow, tuck, and pin your favorite ties all fall long.

Belted (Your Way)

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Amid the chaos of packing, I wanted to zhuzh up a simple denim set. One tie wrapped around the waist felt promising. I added a few more for color, shifted the placement around, and suddenly, I had a colorful, new look that felt purposeful.

Pinned All Over—With a DIY Twist

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Model and activist Lauren Wasser stopped me in my tracks with this look that immediately went on my Pinterest board. The “skirt” was actually two men’s button-down shirts, ingeniously connected into one. She also pinned ties here and there for extra attitude.

The Classic Way, With Collar Play

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

There’s something eternally powerful about a woman in a tie. Think tailored suit and sleek hair…or the angsty Avril Lavigne look that defined an era (and now has me thinking about arm socks next). My current favorite TikToker, Dylan Kelly , explains Jonathan Anderson's recent spin on tie styling for Dior so well. It made me immediately want to try to style a tie over just one of my collars in my own way, with a ruffled tulle skirt.

As a Sleek Neck Scarf

(Image credit: April Lockhart/Scott Richard)

Mostly because I couldn’t find a matching scarf, I tried tying a vintage tie backwards like a choker, the knot perfectly done at the nape. Then, I layered a chunky necklace for drama, letting the tie hang long down the back. Instantly chic.

Tied in a (Hair) Bow

(Image credit: April Lockhart)

Sitting across from me at the Iamisigo show was this colorful, friendly face with a red tie knotted into a bow on top of her head. Naturally, I asked to snap a photo. It was effortless and just the right amount of messy: a refreshing twist on the bow trend I’d never really embraced until now.