Though the fashion industry has largely moved on from 2023's bow fever, Ariana Grande has been working hard to extend the motif's lifespan. Her obsession kicked off during her Wicked press tour and, as of last night, Grande has officially taken the look into 2025.

On Feb. 5, Grande made a late-night television appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and, as always, the star was dressed to the nines. Though the pop star has seemingly abandoned her pastel-only wardrobe, Grande is still representing her love of hyper-feminine bows. For the evening TV appearance, she and stylist Mimi Cuttrell chose a simple babydoll dress with spaghetti straps and a flouncy skirt. The design tapped into several recent trends, with a posh black and white color contrast and—you guessed it!—an XL satin bow.

Ariana Grande wears a black and white mini dress for Jimmy Kimmel Live. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Grande accessorized with matching sheer tights and a pair of patent leather pointed-toe pumps. To combat the cold, she topped the mini dress with a black topcoat—which just so happened to match her mother's all-black 'fit perfectly.

During her Wicked press tour, Grande got plenty of media attention for her pastel pink Glinda-inspired ensembles. But what you may not have noticed is that statement bows were a secondary theme.

Grande attended the 2024 Academy Museum Gala in a polka dot dress, topped with a large bow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past year—while everyone else was moving on to leopard print and trench coats—Grande was dedicating herself fully to big honking bows. She's worn them every way possible: in her hair, pinned to her chest, wrapped around her waist like a belt, tacked onto the end of her shoes—the list goes on.

Grande's little black dress featured a vintage-inspired hoop skirt and a rosette-accented bow at the neck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Grande isn't the only one on the front lines of the pro-bow movement. Stars like Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez have also done their part in recent weeks to continue the trend's momentum. Lipa wore several at once for Chanel's Paris Couture Week show. Lopez, meanwhile, sported a baby pink yeti coat covered in glitzy bows for the 2025 Grammys after-party. All this is to say: bowmania isn't as over as you thought.

