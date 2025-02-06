Ariana Grande Gives Bowmania a Second Wind in the Cutest Babydoll Dress
She literally cannot stop wearing the girly motif.
Though the fashion industry has largely moved on from 2023's bow fever, Ariana Grande has been working hard to extend the motif's lifespan. Her obsession kicked off during her Wicked press tour and, as of last night, Grande has officially taken the look into 2025.
On Feb. 5, Grande made a late-night television appearance on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live and, as always, the star was dressed to the nines. Though the pop star has seemingly abandoned her pastel-only wardrobe, Grande is still representing her love of hyper-feminine bows. For the evening TV appearance, she and stylist Mimi Cuttrell chose a simple babydoll dress with spaghetti straps and a flouncy skirt. The design tapped into several recent trends, with a posh black and white color contrast and—you guessed it!—an XL satin bow.
Grande accessorized with matching sheer tights and a pair of patent leather pointed-toe pumps. To combat the cold, she topped the mini dress with a black topcoat—which just so happened to match her mother's all-black 'fit perfectly.
During her Wicked press tour, Grande got plenty of media attention for her pastel pink Glinda-inspired ensembles. But what you may not have noticed is that statement bows were a secondary theme.
In the past year—while everyone else was moving on to leopard print and trench coats—Grande was dedicating herself fully to big honking bows. She's worn them every way possible: in her hair, pinned to her chest, wrapped around her waist like a belt, tacked onto the end of her shoes—the list goes on.
Grande isn't the only one on the front lines of the pro-bow movement. Stars like Dua Lipa and Jennifer Lopez have also done their part in recent weeks to continue the trend's momentum. Lipa wore several at once for Chanel's Paris Couture Week show. Lopez, meanwhile, sported a baby pink yeti coat covered in glitzy bows for the 2025 Grammys after-party. All this is to say: bowmania isn't as over as you thought.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
