Winter-Coded Country Concert Outfit Ideas

This is your go-to guide for foolproof looks, from cowboy boots to denim and Western-inspired accessories.

product collage of fashion week attendee wearing cowboy hat and leather jacket, attendee wearing silver sequin dress, navy jacket, and black cowboy boots, with images of brown cowboy boots, black belt, silver hoops, white cowboy hat on dark grey and red gradient background
(Image credit: Getty Images/Future)
I’m driving the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon around a mountain on a cold, wintery morning in Utah. A layer of sparkling snow is on the pavement and surrounding the cliffs. It’s difficult not to get distracted by the picturesque view—you would think I was heading up the mountain range to enjoy a weekend of skiing or snowboarding or I'm starring in the latest Hallmark movie on Netflix. Instead, I was heading to The Lodge at Blue Sky to attend a LeAnn Rimes concert.

As a Mercedes-Benz guest, I was invited to check out the Auberge Resorts Collection concert series in partnership with the luxury car brand. A country concert isn’t something I would typically have on my calendar for late November—I tend to associate country music with warm summer nights because most of the country concerts I've attended, where I've sat on a lawn in my go-to cowboy boots and denim cutoffs sipping on ice-cold drinks. But my country concert outfit would look slightly different in the Utah mountains, where it was at most 40 degrees. Like me, you might ask yourself what you wear to a country concert when it’s not in the heat of summer. Allow my recent experience concert to inspire you, then shop the exact pieces to recreate these chic winter country concert looks yourself.

Denim on Denim

Fashion Show Guest was seen wearing black leather heels, a jeans with a black Diesel belt, a jeans jacket, dark shades and a black bag before the Stefan Cooke Fashion Show during London Fashion Week September 2023 on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images)

Had this fashion week attendee thrown on a leather jacket, her look would have been nearly identical to my country concert outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For my concert outfit, I aimed to add some cool-girl edge to the quintessential Western style without compromising comfort.

First and foremost, cowboy boots are the nonnegotiable for every country concert, regardless of season or artist. Of course, they pair the best with dresses and frilly maxi skirts, but I think they look just as good peeking out from underneath the latest denim trends.

So, I opted for a denim-on-denim outfit in classic Western fashion. I styled my look with straight-leg jeans and a denim button-down shirt. I added lots of silver jewelry, a chunky belt, and a metallic shoulder bag to elevate my look. Lastly, I threw on a leather jacket to really add the cool factor, plus I carried along my custom Mercedes-Benz’s MANUFAKTUR piece for a little extra edgy leather accessory. My outfit felt easygoing and true to the theme but still elevated enough to hit the town.

J.Crew Vivienne Blazer in Faux Leather
J.Crew Vivienne Blazer in Faux Leather (Was $278)

Madewell Denim Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

Madewell Denim Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans (Were $90)

Abercrombie Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jeans (Were $90)

Sam Edelman James Western Boots

Sam Edelman James Western Boots

Collette Hoops
Jenny Bird Colette Hoop Earrings - Medium (Were $138)

Streets Ahead Silver Finish Belt

Streets Ahead Silver Finish Belt

Casual Bohemian

leann rimes singing at the lodge at blue sky resort park city utah

Rimes kept things casual for her performance with a denim and boots outfit.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Julien Lasseur )

If edgy leather isn't your thing, grab inspiration from the bohemian fashion trend for a softer, more feminine look, as Rimes did. The Grammy winner performed at The Lodge at Blue Sky for the second performance in the Auberge Resorts Collection Concert Series Presented by Mercedes-Benz (Kate Hudson and Maren Morris are also set to participate). While Rimes typically keeps things glamorous in bedazzled or feathered gowns as a judge on The Voice, she pared her look back for the intimate show.

In true Western fashion, Rimes also wore light tan and white stitched cowboy boots. She paired them with baggy wide-legged jeans, one of fall’s top denim trends, alongside a trendy lace top, dainty charm ne, necklaces, and diamond-stacked rings. It was a look that was equal parts casual, stylish, and effortless and one that you can easily recreate yourself.

In the Meadow Tee
Free People In the Meadow Tee

Roundup Western Boot
Ariat Roundup Western Boots

Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Levi's Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Rebecca Minkoff Feather Pendant Necklace
Rebecca Minkoff Feather Pendant Necklace

Elizabeth Cole Roxanne Necklace
Elizabeth Cole Roxanne Necklace

Swarovski Set of 2 Constella Rings
Swarovski Set of 2 Constella Rings

Sequined Out

A guest wears silver mini dress, navy blue jacket, brown bag and black cowboy shoes during the 10th season of the Visa Fashion Week Almaty on October 18, 2024 in Almaty, Kazakhstan. (Photo by Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images)

A fashion week attendee proves sequins and cowboy boots are a match made in heaven.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If your personal style falls into maximalism territory, you can still make your bold pieces blend in with the country's aesthetics—it's all about pairings. For instance, that same birthday party dress or go-to New Year's Eve party piece is a surefire way to demand attention at your honky-tonk. Pare down your look with a utility jacket, like an ultra-trendy barn coat. The style not only lends itself to a country feel, but the juxtaposition paired with look-at-me sequins is effortlessly cool. Don't forget your shabby-chic cowboy boots for that finishing touch.

Guizio Paillette Backless Minidress (Was $628)

Guizio Paillette Backless Minidress (Was $628)

Everlane The Barn Jacket

Everlane The Barn Jacket

Knee High Western Boot
Dingo Knee High Western Boots

Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag
Miu Miu Arcadie Leather Bag

Oak and Luna Chunky Dome Hoops
Oak and Luna Chunky Dome Hoops

Jennifer Fisher Natasha Micro Ear Cuff
Jennifer Fisher Natasha Micro Ear Cuff

Party Pants

Emili Sindlev wears a white cowboy hat, a black gathered leather jacket , a white t-shirt from Miu Miu, green denim / jeans flared pants, black and white zebra print pointed shoes, outside Alberta Ferretti, during the Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 on February 21, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

A cowboy hat and party-ready pants make a perfectly fine substitute for cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A cowboy boot outfit may not be up everyone's alley—I didn't own a pair until late last year when a fellow editor convinced me you could wear them without feeling like you're heading to a rodeo. I suggest a cowboy hat. When paired with statement pants, fun heels, and an edgy leather jacket, you have an outfit that can play into many different aesthetics. It's also a look that gives a subtle nod to the music genre you're listening to but appears less costumey.

8 Other Reasons Thin Belted Rancher
8 Other Reasons Thin Belted Rancher

Madewell Shrunken Zip-Front Jacket in Leather
Madewell Shrunken Zip-Front Jacket in Leather

Dr. Denim Donna Wide Leg

Dr. Denim Donna Wide Leg

Skims Soft Lounge Tank

Skims Soft Lounge Tank

Steve Madden Mod-A Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Mules
Steve Madden Mod-A Leopard Print Genuine Calf Hair Mules

Shashi Herringbone Necklace
Shashi Herringbone Necklace

