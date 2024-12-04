Winter-Coded Country Concert Outfit Ideas

I’m driving the latest Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon around a mountain on a cold, wintery morning in Utah. A layer of sparkling snow is on the pavement and surrounding the cliffs. It’s difficult not to get distracted by the picturesque view—you would think I was heading up the mountain range to enjoy a weekend of skiing or snowboarding or I'm starring in the latest Hallmark movie on Netflix. Instead, I was heading to The Lodge at Blue Sky to attend a LeAnn Rimes concert.

As a Mercedes-Benz guest, I was invited to check out the Auberge Resorts Collection concert series in partnership with the luxury car brand. A country concert isn’t something I would typically have on my calendar for late November—I tend to associate country music with warm summer nights because most of the country concerts I've attended, where I've sat on a lawn in my go-to cowboy boots and denim cutoffs sipping on ice-cold drinks. But my country concert outfit would look slightly different in the Utah mountains, where it was at most 40 degrees. Like me, you might ask yourself what you wear to a country concert when it’s not in the heat of summer. Allow my recent experience concert to inspire you, then shop the exact pieces to recreate these chic winter country concert looks yourself.

Denim on Denim

Had this fashion week attendee thrown on a leather jacket, her look would have been nearly identical to my country concert outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For my concert outfit, I aimed to add some cool-girl edge to the quintessential Western style without compromising comfort.

First and foremost, cowboy boots are the nonnegotiable for every country concert, regardless of season or artist. Of course, they pair the best with dresses and frilly maxi skirts, but I think they look just as good peeking out from underneath the latest denim trends.

So, I opted for a denim-on-denim outfit in classic Western fashion. I styled my look with straight-leg jeans and a denim button-down shirt. I added lots of silver jewelry, a chunky belt, and a metallic shoulder bag to elevate my look. Lastly, I threw on a leather jacket to really add the cool factor, plus I carried along my custom Mercedes-Benz’s MANUFAKTUR piece for a little extra edgy leather accessory. My outfit felt easygoing and true to the theme but still elevated enough to hit the town.

Casual Bohemian

Rimes kept things casual for her performance with a denim and boots outfit. (Image credit: Courtesy of Julien Lasseur )

If edgy leather isn't your thing, grab inspiration from the bohemian fashion trend for a softer, more feminine look, as Rimes did. The Grammy winner performed at The Lodge at Blue Sky for the second performance in the Auberge Resorts Collection Concert Series Presented by Mercedes-Benz (Kate Hudson and Maren Morris are also set to participate). While Rimes typically keeps things glamorous in bedazzled or feathered gowns as a judge on The Voice, she pared her look back for the intimate show.

In true Western fashion, Rimes also wore light tan and white stitched cowboy boots. She paired them with baggy wide-legged jeans, one of fall’s top denim trends, alongside a trendy lace top, dainty charm ne, necklaces, and diamond-stacked rings. It was a look that was equal parts casual, stylish, and effortless and one that you can easily recreate yourself.

Sequined Out

A fashion week attendee proves sequins and cowboy boots are a match made in heaven. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If your personal style falls into maximalism territory, you can still make your bold pieces blend in with the country's aesthetics—it's all about pairings. For instance, that same birthday party dress or go-to New Year's Eve party piece is a surefire way to demand attention at your honky-tonk. Pare down your look with a utility jacket, like an ultra-trendy barn coat. The style not only lends itself to a country feel, but the juxtaposition paired with look-at-me sequins is effortlessly cool. Don't forget your shabby-chic cowboy boots for that finishing touch.

Party Pants

A cowboy hat and party-ready pants make a perfectly fine substitute for cowboy boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A cowboy boot outfit may not be up everyone's alley—I didn't own a pair until late last year when a fellow editor convinced me you could wear them without feeling like you're heading to a rodeo. I suggest a cowboy hat. When paired with statement pants, fun heels, and an edgy leather jacket, you have an outfit that can play into many different aesthetics. It's also a look that gives a subtle nod to the music genre you're listening to but appears less costumey.