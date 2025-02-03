Dua Lipa Swapped the 2025 Grammys for a Dose of Couture Fashion

Dua Lipa may have three Grammys under her belt already, but the singer skipped the 2025 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Instead, she chose to attend the Couture Week shows in far-flung Paris.

At least, that's what it looks like on her Instagram. The singer posted a collection of photos highlighting her whirlwind trip to her page, including a preview of her rumored engagement ring (she's been dating actor Callum Turner for over a year) and enough lust-worthy shots to warrant her "Vacanza queen" moniker. She also documented when she and Turner kicked off their (possible) engagement era with a pair of all-black ensembles at a Tiffany & Co. event in the city of lights, captioning the photo "January things."

Lipa also showed a few shots from her stops at the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show, which took place at the iconic Grand Palais. Lipa single-handedly revived the coquette trend at the show when she pulled back her freshly dyed black strands into an oversized hair bow.

Lipa attends the Chanel Spring/Summer 2025 Haute Couture show wearing an all-black ensemble. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Lipa wasn't nominated this evening, with 10 previous nominations, she has become a mainstay on the red carpet, home to many of her iconic fashion moments. In 2024, Lipa opted for an armor-like Courreges gown with a plunging neckline and cutouts at the waist.

The singer said that her Courreges gown felt like "armor" on the 2024 Grammy's red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"(The) dress makes me feel very strong," the singer told E! News red carpet host Laverne Cox at the event. "It's very heavy; it’s all these metal pieces. I feel ready for my night.”

In 2022, she switched gears (and hair colors) yet again, this time in a daring all-black vintage Versace look adorned with sheer panels, gold buckles, and layers of gold chain necklaces. Her icy blonde locks complimented the high-glam ensemble.

High-drama was the name of the game with Lipa's 2022 Grammy's archival Versace look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her first appearance ever in 2021, Lipa wowed in yet another Versace look. This time, the custom gown took inspiration from a butterfly, with a jewel-encrusted bodice and a glimmering sheer skirt. Her beauty look took after another icon, Cher, with her long black hair styled straight.

Lipa's butterfly-inspired Versace gown (and glam) took inspiration from Cher's iconic '70s looks. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The glittering pink looks only continued once the show began. Lipa changed into not one but three bright pink Versace looks for her performane that night , perhaps foreshadowing her work on 2023’s Barbie movie .

Lipa's three Versace performance looks culminated in a pair of high-waisted briefs and a bustier-style bra. (Image credit: Getty Images)