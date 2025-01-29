Dua Lipa Kicks Off Her Engagement Era at Paris Couture Week in an Anti-Bridal LBD

Earlier this week, Dua Lipa touched down in France for Paris Couture Week—with fiancé Callum Turner and her new engagement ring in tow. Though most people (like, Selena Gomez, for example) would probably treat such an event as their bridal coming-out party, Lipa has instead been favoring simple, all-black looks over the traditional wedding white.

Thus far, the pop star has sat front row at some of the season's buzziest events, wearing little more than an LBD and her signet-style diamond ring. Take last night, for example: Lipa attended a Tiffany & Co. event, celebrating the latest launch of Pharrell Williams's Tiffany Titan collection. Hand in hand with her future husband, the two wore coordinating noir looks.

Turner was outfitted in a double-breasted suit, while Lipa wore a strapless velvet dress with a rounded neckline. Lipa accessorized the timeless number with minimal accessories, styling it only with a quilted leather bag, diamond earrings, and her new sparkler.

Dua Lipa and fiancé Callum Turner wear matching black looks for date night. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier that day, Lipa made an appearance at Chanel's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 runway show dressed in not one, but two different black-on-black 'fits. First, she debuted a tweed mini dress, styled with black tights and a massive hair bow.

At Chanel's Couture show, she wore a tweed dress and XL hair bow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She later changed into a silk dress and floor-length cape for the runway show. Though totally different in vibes, both looks were styled with very little jewelry—only a few studs and her chunky yellow gold ring. And while Lipa was the one with a rock on her finger, Kylie Jenner attended the same show looking much more bridal in a white-bright tweed skirt suit.

Later, the star changed into a silk dress and statement cape. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jewelry was kept to a minimum, with Lipa accessorizing with stud earrings and her engagement ring. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though ivory has long been the nuptial standard, future brides should take note of Lipa's noir garb. After all, an all-black look offers a dark background against which your new diamond can shine.

