Dua Lipa Kicks Off Her Engagement Era at Paris Couture Week in an Anti-Bridal LBD
She's bucking the all-white tradition.
Earlier this week, Dua Lipa touched down in France for Paris Couture Week—with fiancé Callum Turner and her new engagement ring in tow. Though most people (like, Selena Gomez, for example) would probably treat such an event as their bridal coming-out party, Lipa has instead been favoring simple, all-black looks over the traditional wedding white.
Thus far, the pop star has sat front row at some of the season's buzziest events, wearing little more than an LBD and her signet-style diamond ring. Take last night, for example: Lipa attended a Tiffany & Co. event, celebrating the latest launch of Pharrell Williams's Tiffany Titan collection. Hand in hand with her future husband, the two wore coordinating noir looks.
Turner was outfitted in a double-breasted suit, while Lipa wore a strapless velvet dress with a rounded neckline. Lipa accessorized the timeless number with minimal accessories, styling it only with a quilted leather bag, diamond earrings, and her new sparkler.
Earlier that day, Lipa made an appearance at Chanel's Haute-Couture Spring/Summer 2025 runway show dressed in not one, but two different black-on-black 'fits. First, she debuted a tweed mini dress, styled with black tights and a massive hair bow.
She later changed into a silk dress and floor-length cape for the runway show. Though totally different in vibes, both looks were styled with very little jewelry—only a few studs and her chunky yellow gold ring. And while Lipa was the one with a rock on her finger, Kylie Jenner attended the same show looking much more bridal in a white-bright tweed skirt suit.
Though ivory has long been the nuptial standard, future brides should take note of Lipa's noir garb. After all, an all-black look offers a dark background against which your new diamond can shine.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
