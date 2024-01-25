Paris Couture Week is coming to a close, but not without leaving us with one more Zendaya fashion moment as a parting gift. The fashion darling attended the Fendi Haute Couture SS24 show in one of her vampiest looks to date. ICYMI: Zendaya started her Couture Week at Daniel Roseberry’s Schiaparelli show, embracing aliencore in a surrealist all-black ensemble with 3D knotted bunches along the arms. In a true fashion 180, though, the actor slipped into full Old Hollywood glamour mode, wearing a burgundy gown from the Italian fashion house. I mean, what better way to end the fashion-packed week?

Zendaya's burgundy cold-shoulder gown featured ribbed detailing and long sleeves with thumb cutouts, and to the eye, the gown couldn't look more comfortable (a rare feat when it comes to couture). Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, styled the effortlessly Parisian look with a glittering diamond necklace and earrings. Roach followed close behind as the actor glided down the steps to pose for the paparazzi.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya's Fendi gown can easily stand on its own, but we must discuss the equally as stellar beauty moment from the actor. At the beginning of the week, she debuted a new beauty look, opting for itty-bitty micro bangs at the Schiaparelli Couture Show, and it seems as though they are here to stay, at least for the time being. While the micro-bangs paired with Zendaya's Schiaparelli moment gave off more futuristic Dune vibes, we have to say that, when paired with this look, we're getting strictly Old Hollywood, Audrey Hepburn-inspired vibes. Who knew blunt micro bangs could be so versatile? Leaning into the vampy side of the look, Zendaya also sported a deep red lip.

Zendaya's two haute couture moments from the past week are just a subtle reminder of how the actor can step out in any look and make it her own, as only a bonafide style icon can do. This might be the end of Paris Couture Week, but thankfully Dune: Part Two's premiere is just around the corner. We can rightfully expect plenty of more top-tire Zendaya outfits to come, especially alongside her fashionable costars, Timothée Chalamet and Florence Pugh. Whether Zendaya leans into surrealism again or channels vampy, Old Hollywood energy, consider us here for it all!