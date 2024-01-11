Over the years, Zoë Kravitz has cemented herself as the reigning fashion "It" girl—and she knows it. There are not many people—or nepo babies in this world—who possess a unique sense of style as effortlessly as Kravitz, especially one that everyone wants but can't emulate (that everyone being, cough, me.) From her days on High Fidelity to casual dates with her now fiancé Channing Tatum, Kravitz has a je ne sais quoi that makes everything she touches so much cooler. So imagine the ooohs and ahhhs I let out when the 35-year-old actor was spotted last night carrying what we already know is 2024's hottest handbag trend: On a girls' night out with Taylor Swift, Kravitz carried an extra large, "ludicrously capacious" tote bag.

In case you're just now coming across the news, Kravitz was photographed Wednesday evening in New York City having a night out with the girls—said "girls’" being none other than Blake Lively and Swift (Kravitz's friendship with the singer, in particular, must be strong, given that she attended the singer's birthday party last month.) The trio spent time via wine and dining at the Manhattan hotspot Lucile. While her blonde besties, Lively and Swift, wore itty bitty minis sans coats—speaking of which, what’s happening there? It’s peak winter!—Kravitz was seen following behind, bundled up in an ankle-hitting beige jacket. Much of her outfit isn't revealed, only that she donned a matching scarf, chocolate brown trousers, and black boots.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Maybe Kravitz's outfit wasn't the most groundbreaking look she's worn recently, but years of solidifying her cool-girl vibe have lent her well on the style front. The Batman star has learned that even the most subtle of details can elevate a basic look (and we can only fathom that her closet racks a hefty price tag). That is why, when scanning a standout in Kravitz's GNO ensemble, our eyes land back on the pop of color she added to the otherwise neutral look: a large forest green tote bag with its black straps slung over her wrist.

Maybe it's the inner detective in us, but after seeing this photo, I can't stop racking my brain on what exactly is in her tote bag. With that much space and considering her A-list status and the jam-packed schedule she must have, we can only assume Kravitz brought her entire life with her to dinner. Makeup for touch-ups? A laptop? Or perhaps…chunky over-the-ear headphones? (As you can see, the curiosity is seriously killing me.)

Of course, this isn't the first time Kravitz was seen slugging around a gargantuan silhouette like this one. After all, her buttercream-colored maxi purse from 2022 arguably revived the XXL bag movement and is a street-style moment that forever lives on our mood boards.

If there's anything we've learned from Kravitz is that she's a simple gal, but any trend she endorses is worth incorporating into our wardrobes as well. While the exact brand of her tote bag is not yet known, there are luckily plenty of super-chic, earthy green styles that we think Kravitz would give her stamp of approval.