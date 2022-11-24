Black Friday Beauty Deals Live: Sephora, Charlotte Tilbury, and More

Of all the seasons to stock up on beauty, Black Friday and Cyber Monday season—and yes, for beauty aficionados, Black Friday weekend is a season—is easily the best, in my opinion. You can stock up on all of your beauty needs for the year ahead in one fell swoop, from everyday essentials like mascara and foundation on sale at Sephora for Black Friday to big-ticket items like Dyson blow dryers and laser hair removal devices. A few well-placed investments on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and you're set for a year of great hair and glowing skin.

Which is where we come in. Here, we'll be constantly adding beauty products on sale for Black Friday that we love at Marie Claire and think you will too, from drugstore mascaras to scoop up to investment-worthy LED face masks that are already in our carts. Use the quick links, below, to jump straight to retailer pages filled with deals, or read on for a deep-dive on products and brands on sale that we love and why. You're welcome.

Black Friday Beauty Deals

(opens in new tab) Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado Nourishing Eye Cream, $55 $28 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) Eye creams are one of the best investments because they make such a difference over time. Marie Claire has a dedicated list to the best eye creams for puffy eyes (opens in new tab), but this one from Kiehl's is great for soothing my dry under-eye area in the wintertime. It includes ingredients like avocado oil and shea butter to make your eye area look its best.

(opens in new tab) REVLON One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, (opens in new tab) $49 $29 at Target (opens in new tab) What can I say about this blow dryer brush from Revlon that hasn’t already been said? It’s one of the best-selling hair styling tools on Amazon for a reason, people! This brand-new updated version of the already-great original blow dryer brush that neatly broke the internet in 2020 now has a smaller and thinner handle, a new additional heat setting (which now makes for three overall), and ion technology to deliver shine and give you frizz-free results every single time.

(opens in new tab) MAC Lipstick Matte in Ruby Woo | $21 $15 (opens in new tab) There's a reason MAC's Ruby Woo is one of the most buzzed-about red lipsticks (opens in new tab) out there. I've worn this matte shade to all-day weddings, four-course dinners, you name it—it lasts and lasts, gets compliments all evening, and has a bluish undertone that makes your teeth look whiter. This thing is my secret weapon.

(opens in new tab) Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Acid Moisturizer $54 $41 | Sephora (opens in new tab) Dubbed "the holy grail" by shoppers, this fluffy moisturizer is packed with Hyaluronic Acid and Pentavitin, a breakthrough ingredient that provides hydration for days on end. Which is perfect, given that the fall weather strips our skin of any moisture it once had.

(opens in new tab) Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer, $139 $97 at Amazon (opens in new tab) If you've ever been inside a Drybar, you know their proprietary Buttercup packs a huge punch. The sunny yellow color is just a joy to look at, but besides this, this salon staple will make sure you never need to use a hotel hair dryer ever again: The lightweight design, collapsable handle, and small travel bag makes it great for flights, while the 1200-watt motor ensures the perfect balance of heat and airflow. Yes, great hair at the beach is finally a possibility.

(opens in new tab) MAC Cosmetics Celebrate in Color Powder Kiss 12-Piece Lip Vault, $ (opens in new tab) 85 $64 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab) If there's someone in your life who can't get enough of MAC Cosmetics' range of Powder Kiss Lipsticks, this set is for them. If you've never tried the formulation before, think of it as a matte lipstick that doesn't feel like a matte lipstick. It feels lightweight on the lips and lasts forever without drying you out. This set of 12 includes a series of nudes and bright shades for you to test out, including shades like Toasted, Mull It Over, and Shocking Revelation.

(opens in new tab) Ultra Repair Cream Intense Hydration Jumbo | $70 $49 (opens in new tab) One of the best products for dry, winter skin? First Aid Beauty’s Ultra Repair Cream. It’s insanely hydrating, amazing for sensitive skin, and repairs a damaged skin barrier with ease. And now you can stock up for the whole season with the brand's on-sale jumbo edition.

(opens in new tab) Moroccanoil Power Performance Ionic Hair Dryer, $320 $224 at Saks Fifth Avenue (opens in new tab) Designed in Italy in order to provide the quickest drying time, the Moroccanoil Power Performance Ionic Hair Dryer is a professional investment for those on the go. It comes with three heat settings and a cool shot, while advanced ionic technology locks in moisture.

Beauty Brands' Black Friday Sales

Charlotte Tilbury rarely goes on sale, so when it does, you better plan to act fast. Pretty much everything from the Beauty Light Wands (Spotlight is my favorite) to the Magic Serum Crystal Elixir is on sale through 28 November. If you spend $80, you can save $15 with code MAGIC1, if you spend $120, you can save $30 with code MAGIC2, and if you spend $250, you can save $75 with code MAGIC3.

The holiday season is the best time to stock up on skincare tools. Case in point? Dermaflash is offering 30 percent off everything through November 29. Grab a Dermaflash Luxe, Dermapore, Dermaflash mini—whatever catches your eye. Just enter code 30FORYOU at checkout.

Few hair tools are as buzzed-about as Dyson's, and the Dyson Airwrap is considered one of the best hair investments in extensive (just check out our review). Expensive, but worth it, the Airwrap and other top Dyson products come with up to $125 worth of free Dyson accessories for Black Friday. If you're going to invest in one hair tool—this is it, and this is the time.

Okay, so you might not immediately associate your bedding with beauty, but the two seemingly separate categories are closely connected. Silk pillowcases and sleep masks are better for your hair (think: less frizz, longer-lasting styles) and friendlier to your face (read: less friction and irritation). Not convinced? Try it out for yourself. For Black Friday, LILYSILK is offering up to 60 percent off its luxurious silk products.

