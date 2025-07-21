Make Bali's Southern Coast Your Next Vacation Destination

From Bali’s capital of Denpasar down to the southernmost point of the island, stretching from beach town to beach town, South Bali is home to some of the most incredible gems of the island. The beaches are iconic, trimmed with white (or pink!) sand and vivid turquoise ocean, beloved by surfers and sun lovers.

While Ubud may be the cultural hub of Bali, its coast still offers plenty of opportunity to experience Balinese traditions, from the brightly colored canang sari offerings to near-daily ceremonies and ubiquitous ancient temples. While South Bali is the most developed area of the island, it also offers some of the most luxurious resorts and world-renowned dining, plus plenty of opportunities to day trip to spots off the beaten track.

Where to Stay: Umana Bali

Set atop the cliffs of Melasti Beach, Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts is home to 72 villas, each with a private infinity pool. Every secluded villa has a separate living and dining area, a marble bathroom, and a luxe bedroom that steps directly into the pool.

Umana’s location in the Bukit Peninsula is a great jumping-off point for spots like the temples of Uluwatu and the white sand beaches of Nusa Dua, while being only 14 miles from the international airport. The resort’s design is inspired by the Balinese philosophy of Tri Hita Karana, meaning harmony with the spiritual, harmony among people, and harmony with nature. Umana is named for the Balinese word for rice paddies, uma, and mimics the famed stepped terraces cascading down towards the Indian Ocean.

What to Do

Relax at the Spa

Bali is famous for its massages, but it also offers fantastic facials and beauty treatments. Check out The Faces in Sanur for packages that include hair masks, myofacial face massage, and sound therapy.

Head to a Water Park

Cool off from Bali’s tropical heat at Waterbom , a botanical water park in Kuta. The massive park encompasses more than five hectares, but you can't go wrong with a gazebo near the "Pleasure Pool" with a swim-up bar. Alternately, get your heart pumping on any of their 26 slides and rides.

Give Back

Grab a standup paddleboard and head to the mangroves to help pick up trash that gets caught in their aerial roots. I went out with the travel community of Boundless Life , which provides world schooling, through a program with Rip Curl, with a group that picked up tons of single-use plastic that would have otherwise ended up in the ocean.

Where to Eat

Koral Restaurant

The first aquarium restaurant in Bali, Koral offers degustation menus created by Chef Jean-Baptiste Natali. Between courses, gaze out at the marine life swimming around and above you and look for their scuba diver holding underwater greetings.

Fishermans Club

For toes-in-the-sand dining, look no further than Sanur’s Fisherman’s Club . Try the exceptional Barramundi Pepes with red spices, cooked in a banana leaf. Or, sit further back in the main restaurant at a table fashioned after local junkung fishing boats.

Oliverra

