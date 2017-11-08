Today's Top Stories
Kate Middleton Just Stepped Out in the Same Dress Meghan Markle Wore in 2012

Already twinning and they aren't even related yet.

Getty
Nov 8, 2017

Kate Middleton has no shortage of income (her job title is literally "duchess," after all), but she's known to repeat the occasional outfit in a bid to remind everyone that, hey—royals are just like the rest of us!

And it looks like Kate has been saving her maternity wardrobe, because she just stepped out in a repeat outfit. Does this look familiar?

Getty

It should, because Kate wore the black lace Diane von Furstenberg gown when she was pregnant with Charlotte back in 2014. She even struck the same pose:

Getty
But even more notably, it's a version of the same dress Meghan Markle wore in 2012:

Getty

They're clearly destined to be sister-in-law style soulmates.

