Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Won't Be Spending Christmas Together

On-again-off-again couple Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been keeping quite a low profile lately since they've officially gotten back together. They've had a significant decrease in outings compared to last month when they were spotted riding bikes together and strolling on romantic walks (you know, the usual a few days after you break up with your other ex, The Weeknd).

Though it looks like this may be the new normal for Jelena. A People source has revealed the pair won't even be spending Christmas together as Bieber works on trying to "prove that he is a better boyfriend." The source also admits, "Justin’s family always loved Selena, but Selena’s family is still not happy about her seeing Justin." Juicy, to say the least, but totally understandable.

Recently, Gomez revealed why she reunited with Bieber in an interview with Billboard. "I’m 25. I’m not 18, or 19, or 20. I cherish people who have really impacted my life," she says. "So maybe before, it could have been forcing something that wasn't right. But that doesn't mean caring for someone ever goes away." #JelenaForever?