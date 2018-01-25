Kylie Jenner Just Stepped Out Pregnant for the First Time Since September

Please go ahead and morph into the real-life version of the siren emoji, because Kylie Jenner was spotted out and about pregnant for the first time since September. (Reminder: those CVS photos of pregnant Kylie likely weren't real.)

The beauty mogul was seen walking with her best friend Jordyn Woods (as well as Kris Jenner) in Los Angeles' Hidden Hills on Wednesday. TMZ was on hand to capture photos (head there to see 'em) and a video (that you can watch below).

Kylie is reportedly due in February, and expecting a baby daughter with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

