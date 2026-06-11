Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Double-Denim Outfits Sent the New York Knicks to Game 5
Now is not the time to switch up pre-game rituals.
Kylie Jenner wasn't willing to risk ditching courtside denim trends at Game 4 of the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals. On June 10, she even recruited her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, to dedicate a jeans outfit to the New York Knicks. It seems the team found its new good luck charm.
Madison Square Garden's celebrity row reached a new level of star-studded when Taylor Swift, Spike Lee, Mariska Hargitay, and Hollywood's favorite fashion couple rubbed elbows. Jenner and Chalamet scored seats near the basket, but all eyes went to their style slam dunk. Always down to coordinate, both A-listers skipped the gift shop and went straight to Chrome Hearts. The L.A. label embroidered the Knicks' specific shade of orange onto custom double-denim looks. Clearly, Chrome Hearts has been studying their courtside style from Lakers land.
Jenner's white tank top—her favorite basic for Knicks games—suggests she might be a tiny bit superstitious. (She's worn similar cropped, scoop-neck styles in almost every arena's front row this season.) Then, to avoid jinxing anything, the Kylie Cosmetics founder slipped on straight-leg jeans again.
They weren't the bootcut pair or vintage white jeans she debuted beneath previous NBA baskets, though. Gothic, cobalt blue and neon orange crosses—Chrome Hearts' key house code—gave her cuffed, stovepipe-slim denim the New York Knicks treatment.
There didn't seem to be any rhyme or reason to each cross's placement. The motif continued asymmetrically down her waistband, legs, and ankle-sweeping hems, before multiplying atop a matching jean jacket.
Chalamet pulled off an almost identical Canadian tuxedo, covered in the same blue-and-orange crosses from collar to bootcut hem. He committed even further to the team's color palette with a studded tangerine belt. To finish, Chalamet laced up his lucky Timberland boots, which he's rarely taken off all NBA season long. (I'm not joking—they were his plus-ones at Game 1 and Game 3.)
Jenner styled a cut-out tank dress in Turks and Caicos during Game 1, but Chalamet has been traveling with the team, groupie-style. He sat courtside in three custom Chrome Hearts looks this season. It's become the coolest part of his pre-game routine.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Jenner is totally on board with her boyfriend's Chrome Hearts crush. (She's been the most loyal customer for nearly a decade.) Last December, they tapped the brand again for Marty Supreme red carpet looks cut from the same calfskin leather. Her cut-out column dress and his three-piece suit—all in neon orange—made the power couple unmissable at the premiere.
Sure, the blinding hue was Marty Supreme's signature. But Jenner and Chalamet could revive it for round two at the next Knicks game. It's that perfect of a shade match.
It's unclear if Jenner and Chalamet will follow the Knicks to San Antonio for Game 5 on Saturday, June 13. If they do, something tells me jeans will play at least a small part in their courtside outfits. (Jenner hasn't attended a single 2026 Knicks game without them.) Now is not the time to be taking style risks. The team's fans—Jenner and Chalamet included—want to reach the championship game without a hitch.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.