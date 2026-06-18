One NBA Finals series was all it took to transform Kylie Jenner into an honorary New Yorker. The New York Knicks didn't just infiltrate her Hermès Birkin collection. On June 17, the eve of the Knicks' championship parade, Jenner pedaled a Citi Bike around Manhattan in Margiela Tabi Flats for her boyfriend's hometown team. Only a local would do that.

Jenner missed all the action in San Antonio, Texas, last weekend, when the Knicks won their first NBA Finals since 1973. So, she and Timothée Chalamet made sure they arrived in NYC with plenty of time to prep for the ticker-tape celebration. It seems the power couple is saving their next Knicks outfits for tonight's festivities. Not a single splash of orange or blue tagged along for their late afternoon bike ride.

Kylie Jenner wore Maison Margiela Tabi Flats while biking with Timothée Chalamet in NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Neither A-lister needed the team's colors to stand out, though. Riding a Citi Bike when you're Jenner and Chalamet wasn't exactly their most discreet date idea. Still, the Khy founder dressed like any other fashion girl would on public transportation. For her, casual meant a black, $38 tank top from VIP-beloved brand Guizio, the capri pants trend, and It shoes as divisive as San Antonio Spurs' power-center Victor Wembanyama.

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Sure, any 2026 sneaker trend would've protected Jenner's feet. At least she didn't risk it all in black leather flip-flops, her favorite summer shoes in L.A. Instead, she styled the Tabi Ballet Flats from Maison Margiela, which haven't steered her wrong yet. The black, lambskin leather best-sellers are in full comeback mode, two years after they joined her shoe rack. (She wore them on repeat during Coachella 2026, too.)

The $1,050 ballet flats were a chic, comfy, and safety-first alternative to flip-flops. Technically, the iconic split-toe boxes did the job of full-coverage thongs. Meanwhile, subtle knots atop each low vamp are exclusive to Tabi Ballet Flats.

Maison Margiela Tabi Knotted Ballet Flats $1,050 at Farfetch

So many fashion girls are trading sandal trends for Margiela Tabis this summer. That said, I'm surprised the freaky shoes never joined Jenner in Madison Square Garden's celebrity row. This week alone, Laufey, Blackpink's Rosé, Zoey Deutch, and Zendaya styled variations of the split-toe silhouette.

Much like Jenner, everyone seems to be dressing them down significantly. Any outfit they'd accessorize with flip-flops also works with Tabis. For most VIPs, this uniform includes a fitted tank top and straight-leg jeans. That was Jenner's go-to earlier this year, especially during Coachella. Hoof-like shoes look way more approachable when they're paired with wardrobe basics, after all.

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Now, Jenner is slowly but surely dipping her split toe into more timely pant trends. If she's truly a New Yorker in training, Bermuda shorts could be her next Tabi companion.

Shop Maison Margiela Tabi Ballet Flats Inspired by Kylie Jenner

TOPICS Kylie Jenner