Camila Cabello Interrupts Interview to "Squeeze Her Boobs," Is Our New Favorite Person

Camila Cabello has earned our insane respect and eternal LOLs for giving approximately no f*cks on the Grammy Awards red carpet. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Cabello interrupted herself mid-sentence to "squeeze her boobs," telling the E! host, "Having it out there in the world feels really good—hold on, I have to squeeze my boobs," presumably to enhance the appearance of her cleavage in her gorgeous, plunging gown.

Ryan's reaction is just...bless.

Cheers to literally everything about this impeccable moment.

