Camila Cabello Interrupts Interview to "Squeeze Her Boobs," Is Our New Favorite Person

This is why we watch the Grammys.

Jan 28, 2018
Camila Cabello has earned our insane respect and eternal LOLs for giving approximately no f*cks on the Grammy Awards red carpet. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest, Cabello interrupted herself mid-sentence to "squeeze her boobs," telling the E! host, "Having it out there in the world feels really good—hold on, I have to squeeze my boobs," presumably to enhance the appearance of her cleavage in her gorgeous, plunging gown.

Ryan's reaction is just...bless.

Cheers to literally everything about this impeccable moment.

