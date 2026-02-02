Olivia Rodrigo Debuts Her Sheerest Dress Yet at a 2026 Grammys After Party
She skipped the ceremony, but still served a look.
About an hour into the 2026 Grammy Awards, reality set in: Olivia Rodrigo had no plans of sneaking into the Crypto.com Arena on February 1. Even so, her evening wasn't all cozy pajamas and popcorn at home: A sheer dress-wearing Rodrigo RSVP'd "yes" to Saint Laurent's Grammys after-party.
Though she skipped the ceremony (for the first time in four years), the singer still wins a spot on Marie Claire's best-dressed list with her sheer vintage dress. Rodrigo and her stylists, Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, made up for her absence on the red carpet by digging through Valentino's archives and selecting a see-through mini made to shock the masses. The upper thigh-grazing slip was her shortest borderline-naked select in years, blowing last December's Gucci LBD out of the water.
Completely transparent mesh covered a large majority of the look, before matching floral lace turned opaque along the boat neckline, cap sleeves, and scalloped skirt hem. Powder pink flowers brought out the rose gold hue of her lingerie set underneath.
Rodrigo's floral lace find didn't read quite as risqué on the Spring 2007 runway. It opened Valentino Garavani's show over a nude slip, tailored perfectly to the mini's lace-lined end.
Like any experienced archival enthusiast, the "Good 4 U" singer paid homage to the original look without copying it to a T. She popped on bubblegum pink mules, minus the rhinestone appliqués atop each toe box. Next, Rodrigo upped the Carrie Bradshaw-ness of it all with a vintage Fendi Baguette covered in pink, coral-ish sequins. A messy updo and pink diamond studs really drove the Sex and the City theme home.
Rodrigo is no stranger to the naked dress trend (what Gen Z'er is?), but few renditions have shown this much skin, even at a Hollywood party. Back in 2022, she attended a pre-Met Gala affair in a sheer chainmail mini, which revealed her black bra and underwear. This time around, Rodrigo's lingerie was slightly more full-coverage—her undies, for one, would count as pants today. (See: Sabrina Carpenter's pilot short shorts during her 2026 Grammys performance.)
By 2023, Rodrigo gave sheer dressing a red carpet close-up at her second Grammy Awards. Her custom Miu Miu slip, however, only included partially sheer panels along her waist and skirt. It's considerably modest, as far as see-through styles go, but her latest after-party pick proves she's still testing the trend's limits.
Don't expect Rodrigo to pull a Chappell Roan anytime soon. (Team Marie Claire will remember her nipple-ring Mugler moment for years to come.) Naked dressing interpretations like Hailey Bieber's sheer butt panels or Sabrina Carpenter's boho Valentino gown at the 2026 Grammys seem more aligned with the 22-year-old's more understated cool-girl closet.
