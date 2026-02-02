Did Hailey Bieber Inspire Justin's 2026 Grammys Performance Twist on the Satin Shorts Trend?
She was on stage with him in spirit.
Hailey Bieber didn't literally join Justin Bieber on stage during his 2026 Grammys performanc). Still, his wife was with him in spirit: He channeled the satin shorts trend Hailey helped pioneer last year.
On February 1, Bieber returned to the Grammys stage for the first time in four years. Fans didn't know what to expect from the two-time winner. Would he take center stage with elaborate choreography? Perhaps he'd play the piano like his last Grammys performance in 2022. In an unexpected move, he kept his acoustic "Yukon" song intimate with just his guitar, a mirror, and boxer shorts, courtesy of his eight-month-old streetwear label, Skylrk.
Contrary to his neutral off-duty color palette, Bieber slipped on a sky blue pair, embroidered with Skylrk's rhinestone "S" logo. They weren't fitted like his Calvin Klein campaigns or the boxer craze beloved by Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, and the Rhode founder herself. Instead, his underwear hung loose around his thighs, like the silky shorts of yester-summer.
Bieber's Grammys set felt as relaxed as a private studio session, down to the fuzzy carpet and his chunky socks. Unless you count his purple guitar and in-ear headphones, Bieber kept his accessories slim to none. Knowing him, the Skylrk founder walked to his dressing room in monogrammed slides, also from his label's shelves.
It's unclear what inspired Bieber's stylist, Karla Welch, but I wouldn't be surprised if the "Baby" singer's wife was high on the moodboard. Always on board for short shorts, Hailey styled a satin pair for Saint Laurent's Spring 2026 ready-to-wear show last September. Her butter yellow shorts appeared just as glossy as Justin's, except with white lace trim along the thigh-grazing hems.
The model stacked Saint Laurent's take on the windbreaker on top, in rust orange with tangerine accents. The main difference between the Biebers' shorts? Hailey's actually belonged to a silk $3,100 romper, but stacked on top of the windbreaker trend, they were as good as shorts.
Last July, when satin shorts joined every It girl's shorts drawer, Marie Claire's fashion editor Lauren Tappan applauded their ability to "balance fashion and function." Since then, everyone from Lady Gaga and Charli xcx to Dakota Fanning and Blackpink's Lisa have pulled off similar silky pairs. But tonight, Bieber gave the once-bedroom-only trend the Hollywood close-up it deserved.
Shop the Satin Shorts Trend Inspired by Justin Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.