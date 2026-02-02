Teyana Taylor Trades Her Ab Cut-Out Grammys Gown for a Sheer After-Party Trench Coat
The Best R&B Album nominee is her own biggest competitor.
2026 is the year of firsts for Teyana Taylor. Since January 1, she hosted Saturday Night Live, scored an Oscar nomination, and accepted a Golden Globe, all for the first time. Taylor's debuts continued at the 2026 Grammys, where she was nominated for Best R&B Album. But make no mistake: She's no newbie to the after-party scene that unfolded after the ceremony.
On the red carpet, the first-timer shocked fans with her understanding of the golden Grammys rule: go big and go bold, even if that means baring it all. She tapped Tom Ford's Haider Ackermann to bedazzle a bronze rhinestone gown for her, beginning with a sculptural, ab-centric bodice. To quote Marie Claire fashion contributor Kelsey Stiegman, the strategically-placed cutout flaunted "much of her torso and a tasteful touch of booty." (Fans know she adores a gravity-defying dress; see her in Schiaparelli at the 2026 Golden Globes, for proof.) A $33,000 Tiffany & Co. pendant dangled in between the bust's negative space.
Then, marking her first post-Grammy party in three years, Taylor RSVP'd "yes" to the Saint Laurent soirée at L.A.'s Bar Marmont. Obviously, she styled herself head-to-toe in the designer. It all started with a semi-sheer trench coat on the same wavelength as her red carpet dress. The hero piece premiered in Look 23 of the label's Spring 2026 line, alongside jacket dresses and ballgowns all crafted from lightweight, slippery-looking nylon. Taylor's high-neck trench looked wet from a post-Grammys rainstorm, with her nude bra peeking through the buttoned-up bodice's exterior. Judging by her recent affinity for peekaboo thongs, there's a G-string underneath the waist tie, too.
Taylor's coat stole the show when it premiered at Paris Fashion Week, while oversize sunglasses, pendant earrings, and slingback pumps simply accentuated its opulence. Taylor followed suit with brown, $595 shades and the elongated, $2,050 Amalia Pumps, both from Saint Laurent's shelves. The One Battle After Another actor's only non-Saint Laurent select? $5,100 Large Link earrings in yellow gold, courtesy of Tiffany & Co.
It wasn't tricky for Taylor to track down the Saint Laurent trench. In fact, she enjoyed its Spring 2026 runway debut from the front row. She wore another statement Saint Laurent coat at the September event: a trendy lettuce green topper from the Fall 2025 collection. Blue leather gloves, crystal earrings, and the same Amalia Pumps in chocolate brown maintained the '80s-inspired set's nostalgic charm.
Clearly, Taylor found a kindred spirit in Anthony Vaccarello. So much so, Vaccarello crafted her a custom oversize blazer for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards last month, coupled with his iconic, over-the-knee leather boots.
While Taylor walked the 2026 Grammys red carpet in Tom Ford, she came back to Saint Laurent in the end. At this point, it's the trustiest label in her sartorial rolodex.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.