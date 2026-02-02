2026 is the year of firsts for Teyana Taylor. Since January 1, she hosted Saturday Night Live, scored an Oscar nomination, and accepted a Golden Globe, all for the first time. Taylor's debuts continued at the 2026 Grammys, where she was nominated for Best R&B Album. But make no mistake: She's no newbie to the after-party scene that unfolded after the ceremony.

On the red carpet, the first-timer shocked fans with her understanding of the golden Grammys rule: go big and go bold, even if that means baring it all. She tapped Tom Ford's Haider Ackermann to bedazzle a bronze rhinestone gown for her, beginning with a sculptural, ab-centric bodice. To quote Marie Claire fashion contributor Kelsey Stiegman, the strategically-placed cutout flaunted "much of her torso and a tasteful touch of booty." (Fans know she adores a gravity-defying dress; see her in Schiaparelli at the 2026 Golden Globes, for proof.) A $33,000 Tiffany & Co. pendant dangled in between the bust's negative space.

Earlier in the evening, Teyana Taylor posed for 2026 Grammys photographers in a gravity-defying Tom Ford gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Then, marking her first post-Grammy party in three years, Taylor RSVP'd "yes" to the Saint Laurent soirée at L.A.'s Bar Marmont. Obviously, she styled herself head-to-toe in the designer. It all started with a semi-sheer trench coat on the same wavelength as her red carpet dress. The hero piece premiered in Look 23 of the label's Spring 2026 line, alongside jacket dresses and ballgowns all crafted from lightweight, slippery-looking nylon. Taylor's high-neck trench looked wet from a post-Grammys rainstorm, with her nude bra peeking through the buttoned-up bodice's exterior. Judging by her recent affinity for peekaboo thongs, there's a G-string underneath the waist tie, too.

Taylor tested a sheer trench coat from Saint Laurent at the 2026 Grammys. (Image credit: Getty Images for W Magazine)

Taylor's coat stole the show when it premiered at Paris Fashion Week, while oversize sunglasses, pendant earrings, and slingback pumps simply accentuated its opulence. Taylor followed suit with brown, $595 shades and the elongated, $2,050 Amalia Pumps, both from Saint Laurent's shelves. The One Battle After Another actor's only non-Saint Laurent select? $5,100 Large Link earrings in yellow gold, courtesy of Tiffany & Co.

See Taylor's trench coat on the Saint Laurent runway, here. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It wasn't tricky for Taylor to track down the Saint Laurent trench. In fact, she enjoyed its Spring 2026 runway debut from the front row. She wore another statement Saint Laurent coat at the September event: a trendy lettuce green topper from the Fall 2025 collection. Blue leather gloves, crystal earrings, and the same Amalia Pumps in chocolate brown maintained the '80s-inspired set's nostalgic charm.

A few months ago, Taylor pulled off this of-the-moment shade of green with ease. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Taylor found a kindred spirit in Anthony Vaccarello. So much so, Vaccarello crafted her a custom oversize blazer for the 2026 Critics Choice Awards last month, coupled with his iconic, over-the-knee leather boots.

While Taylor walked the 2026 Grammys red carpet in Tom Ford, she came back to Saint Laurent in the end. At this point, it's the trustiest label in her sartorial rolodex.

