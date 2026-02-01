Refresh

My Early Votes for Best-Dressed Status? The Best New Artist Nominees

This year's class of Best New Artist nominees really knows how to turn a look. I'm not the only member of team Marie Claire who thinks so—here are their takes on the new faces set to light up the red carpet in just a few moments.

Addison Rae. (Image credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

"I’ve loved following Addison Rae’s style evolution because she’s always making interesting, surprising choices, especially since she started collaborating with Dara Allen. Together, they’ve managed to build a record with a vast, unexpected mix of designers, from the high luxury (think Thom Browne and Versace) to the emerging (Miss Claire Sullivan and Giovanna Flores) to the archival. I’m curious to see what they pull out for her first Grammys red carpet as a nominee." —Ana Colón, interim style director

"Echoing Ana, here: Addison Rae, without competition. Her work with stylist Dara Allen is irreverent, sometimes strange, and always interesting. As much as she clearly appreciates and pays respect to pop greats like Britney Spears and Madonna, Addison’s style is setting her up for a career that’s as singular as she is. Case in point: When she wore a custom Miss Claire Sullivan look consisting of a ginormous white tutu and feather-fringed cone bra.

"That said, I also need to give some love to María Zardoya’s style, the lead singer of The Marias. Everything she wears looks like it’s been pulled from an incredibly chic dreamstate, from gothic-inspired frilly nightgowns and harlequin-striped silk jackets to archival Tom Ford Gucci and off-the-runway Alexander McQueen." —Emma Childs, fashion features editor

Olivia Dean. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’d steal Olivia Dean’s on-stage wardrobe in a heartbeat. From fringed Feben dresses to sequined Coperni slips, her outfits embrace a strong sense of vintage elegance. While the star’s velvety vocals speak for themselves, her style enhances the retro undertones of her songs. Dean’s clothes and music are constantly in conversation with one another, and we can thank stylist Simone Beyene for that." —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor

"Lauren and I have waxed poetic about our love for Olivia Dean before, so I’m not surprised our Best New Artist frontrunner aligned. You can tell her stylist, Simone Beyene, loves her, as evidenced by her charming performance outfits from British brands Stella McCartney, 16Arlington, and David Koma. (She is the ultimate London It girl if I’ve ever seen one.) I, for one, am over-the-moon excited to see her performance tonight. This weekend, she prepped for her Grammys debut with not one, but four stage looks, ranging from a 16Arlington sequin shift, a Herve Leger Spring 2026 striped slip, a little black Conner Ives dress with plunging side cutouts, and a label-less tiger-print maxi. Needless to say, Dean is more than ready for the 2026 Grammys." —Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer