It's time to press play on the 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet. As Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, I can say it's bound to be one of the most exciting of the year.
Nominees from Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish to Olivia Dean and Chappell Roan are making their way to Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Before trophies are handed out for sought-after awards like Album of the Year and Record of the Year, I'm watching the red carpet to catch every fashion moment as it unfolds. Music's current ruling class has a knack for matching their sound to a distinct aesthetic, whether it's Roan's drag-inspired vintage looks or Carpenter's modernized pin-up aesthetic. They're also more prone to take risks than their peers on the film and TV awards circuit—so daring cut-outs and naked dresses galore are definitely headed our way.
The night is also shaping up to be a meaningful one. As mass protests against ICE rock cities across the United States, guests including Kehlani and Helen J. Shen are pairing their red carpet dresses with "Ice Out" pins, in support of demonstrators. The list of participating celebrities will only grow as the 2026 Grammys red carpet rolls on.
Early arrivals are already walking the step-and-repeat, even with a few hours to go until the 8 p.m. broadcast on CBS. So for now, keep reading for my of-the-moment updates on all the 2026 Grammys red carpet fashion. I'll also tap my fellow Marie Claire fashion editors for more insights (and honest reactions) as music's biggest night unfolds. I have a feeling some of these looks will be stuck in all our heads by tomorrow...
My Early Votes for Best-Dressed Status? The Best New Artist Nominees
This year's class of Best New Artist nominees really knows how to turn a look. I'm not the only member of team Marie Claire who thinks so—here are their takes on the new faces set to light up the red carpet in just a few moments.
"I’ve loved following Addison Rae’s style evolution because she’s always making interesting, surprising choices, especially since she started collaborating with Dara Allen. Together, they’ve managed to build a record with a vast, unexpected mix of designers, from the high luxury (think Thom Browne and Versace) to the emerging (Miss Claire Sullivan and Giovanna Flores) to the archival. I’m curious to see what they pull out for her first Grammys red carpet as a nominee." —Ana Colón, interim style director
"Echoing Ana, here: Addison Rae, without competition. Her work with stylist Dara Allen is irreverent, sometimes strange, and always interesting. As much as she clearly appreciates and pays respect to pop greats like Britney Spears and Madonna, Addison’s style is setting her up for a career that’s as singular as she is. Case in point: When she wore a custom Miss Claire Sullivan look consisting of a ginormous white tutu and feather-fringed cone bra.
"That said, I also need to give some love to María Zardoya’s style, the lead singer of The Marias. Everything she wears looks like it’s been pulled from an incredibly chic dreamstate, from gothic-inspired frilly nightgowns and harlequin-striped silk jackets to archival Tom Ford Gucci and off-the-runway Alexander McQueen." —Emma Childs, fashion features editor
"I’d steal Olivia Dean’s on-stage wardrobe in a heartbeat. From fringed Feben dresses to sequined Coperni slips, her outfits embrace a strong sense of vintage elegance. While the star’s velvety vocals speak for themselves, her style enhances the retro undertones of her songs. Dean’s clothes and music are constantly in conversation with one another, and we can thank stylist Simone Beyene for that." —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor
"Lauren and I have waxed poetic about our love for Olivia Dean before, so I’m not surprised our Best New Artist frontrunner aligned. You can tell her stylist, Simone Beyene, loves her, as evidenced by her charming performance outfits from British brands Stella McCartney, 16Arlington, and David Koma. (She is the ultimate London It girl if I’ve ever seen one.) I, for one, am over-the-moon excited to see her performance tonight. This weekend, she prepped for her Grammys debut with not one, but four stage looks, ranging from a 16Arlington sequin shift, a Herve Leger Spring 2026 striped slip, a little black Conner Ives dress with plunging side cutouts, and a label-less tiger-print maxi. Needless to say, Dean is more than ready for the 2026 Grammys." —Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
A Country Welcome to the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet
Margo Price is up for two trophies at tonight's Grammys: Best Traditional Country Album for Hard Headed Woman and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Love Me Like You Used To Do." She also turned my head in a tiered, blush pink gown with fluttering, scarf-like details along her arms—plus, an "Ice Out" pin.
What Else Can We Expect at the 2026 Grammys Red Carpet?
Glad you asked. While I'm waiting for more stars to arrive, I tapped Marie Claire's expert fashion editors for their 2026 Grammys red carpet predictions. Here's what we're expecting...
Old Hollywood Versus Modern Personal Style:
"Award season is just heating up, but I’m already noticing a few red carpet trends—chief among them being Old Hollywood glamour. Several weeks ago at the Golden Globes, stars dazzled in a range of black off-the-shoulder dresses and embellished floor-length gowns, and I think we’ll see a similar hint of timeless elegance tonight at the 2026 Grammys." —Lauren Tappan, fashion editor
"Call it wishful thinking, but I think personality-packed red-carpet fashion is back—less simplicity and Old Hollywood glamour; more unique self-expression as artists. With creative beasts like Jonathan Anderson at Dior, Matthieu Blazy at Chanel, and Sarah Burton at Givenchy, it’s a fantastic time for high fashion, which lends itself to a lot of fresh experimentation on the celebrity side, too." —Emma Childs, fashion features editor
More Couture Is More: The 2026 Grammys came fresh off the heels of Paris Haute Couture Week, meaning there’s no shortage of new couture right now. I must say, couture gowns from leading ateliers like Chanel, Dior, and Schiaparelli tend to dominate the Oscars red carpet, where the dress code reads more glamourous and less glitzy. But tonight could be the night that Grammys guests trade party-ready for polished picks. I mean, wouldn’t it be a treat to see Sabrina Carpenter in Dior Spring 2026 Couture? She is a JW Anderson girl, after all. (Jonathan Anderson, Dior’s new creative director, dressed the winner at last year’s Grammys in his eponymous label, JW Anderson.) —Meguire Hennes, fashion staff writer
Stars Protest Against ICE at the 2026 Grammy Awards
Early arrivals at the 2026 Grammy Awards weren't just showing up for their music—they were sending a message. In light of protests against ICE across the U.S., guests like Helen J. Shen added an "Ice Out" pin to their red carpet looks. Kehlani, accepting her Best R&B Performance Award for "Folded" in pre-broadcast awards, also wore her "Ice Out" pin onstage.
PinkPantheress's Grammys Red Carpet Is Already a Wrap
When she stopped by Marie Claire's "Listen Up" column, PinkPantheress revealed her favorite piece of music merch: "A faded Burial hoodie that’s definitely not aesthetic anymore, but I still wear it because it makes me feel cool, TBH." She's upgraded her wardrobe by several notches, arriving at the 2026 Grammys in a Vivienne Westwood gown. The cinched-in corset and mixed materials are a combination that feels very "cool, TBH" to me.
Our First Look at 2026 Grammys Red Carpet Fashion
You're not imagining things: The 2026 Grammys red carpet got off to an early start. But frankly, I'm grateful for an excuse to kick-off Marie Claire's coverage ahead of schedule. Here are a few of the first looks that hit the step-and-repeat.
Lola Young, nominated for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance, skipped the red carpet gown for a cozy Vivienne Westwood suit. A collar and tie peeking out from underneath kept things professional.
FKA Twigs reminded me of a modern woodland fairy, in her drapey Paolo Carzana dress and leaf-shaped clutch.
No word yet on the designer behind Kehlani's 2026 Grammy Awards red carpet dress, but the cut-out feels apropros for the usual dress code. Peek at the top of her dress—she's also wearing an "Ice Out" pin, likely the first of many to appear at tonight's awards.