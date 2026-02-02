Addison Rae Goes "High Fashion" at the 2026 Grammys in Alaïa

It may not be her first time at the Grammys (and it likely won't be her last), but Addison Rae walked the red carpet for the first time as a nominee on Sunday night. And in a custom Alaïa gown, she looked the part.

Styled by Dara Allen, Rae arrived in what will likely be one of Pieter Mulier's last award show moments as creative director of the house. (The brand announced on Friday morning that the Belgian designer will be departing Alaïa after five years at its helm.)

Addison Rae was styled by Dara Allen for the 2026 Grammys. (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The plunging white gown, with a curved neckline that reached below her belly button, riffed off the tulip-like pannier skirts that close in around the ankle seen on Alaïa's Spring 2026 runway. When she turned around, Rae revealed that the skirt featured a reverse-high/low hem: much shorter in the back, to allow for some cheeky poses. She finished the look with matching white pumps.

The high-low hem on Rae's dress took inspiration from the pannier skirts on Alaïa's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The skirts in question on Alaïa's Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

"I just wanted something that made me feel really beautiful, and I feel really beautiful," she told E! on the red carpet. The look confirms what she told us in her debut album, Addison: She'd rather get high fashion.

Rae's up for Best New Artist at the 2026 Grammy Awards, recognized for her self-titled debut album. She and the other nominees in the category will also be performing on stage at the Crypto.com Arena.

She's only attended the event once, in 2022, when her then-boyfriend Omer Fedi was nominated for his work on Lil Nas X's Montero. She made her Grammys red carpet debut in Nili Lotan's signature silk Cami Gown, with oversized silver bangles stacked on both wrists.

Addison Rae making her Grammys debut in 2022. (Image credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

That look may have been more understated, but Rae's style has evolved as she has come into her own as an artist, often paying homage to those who have inspired her and her music. (See: the Madonna-coded Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova cone bra she wore to Variety's 2024 Power of Young Hollywood event.) She started collaborating with stylist and model Dara Allen on both her public appearances and her projects; their first event together was the 2024 MTV VMAs red carpet, where she wore a custom white Miss Claire Sullivan bra and underwear set with a tutu train. Since then, Rae has embraced a mix of established luxury brands (think Rick Owens, Thom Browne, and Alberta Ferretti) and emerging labels (like Di Petsa, Lucila Safdie, and Giovanna Flores), plus archival collections.

Back in August—a few months before nominations were announced—she appeared at an artist spotlight event at the Grammy Museum, where she performed and spoke on a panel alongside collaborators Elvira Anderfjard and Luka Kloser wearing the opening look from Rodarte's Spring 2012 collection. The off-the-shoulder, knee-length yellow dress featured a print inspired by Vincent van Gogh's sunflower paintings. (The whole collection was inspired by the Dutch painter's work.) Rae swapped the silver platform heels worn on the runway for her signature beige Louboutins.

Rae at a spotlight event for the Grammy Museum in a Van Gogh-inspired look from Rodarte's Spring 2012 collection. (Image credit: Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)