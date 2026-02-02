Hailey Bieber Celebrates Justin's 2026 Grammys Return in a Crystal After-Party Dress
Plus, a four-figure Saint Laurent purse.
What happens after the industry's buzziest celebrities convene at the 2026 Grammys? The party certainly doesn't stop once the TV cameras go offline.
Once host Trevor Noah ended the broadcast on February 1, Hailey Bieber wasted no time trading her Alaïa red carpet dress for something more comfortable: a custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin mini.
Approximately 10 miles north of L.A.'s Crypto.com Arena, the Biebers resurfaced at West Hollywood's The Bird Streets Club in varying levels of laid-back party looks. Stylist Andrew Mukamal took the evening off from Margot Robbie's Wuthering Heights press tour to outfit Bieber in a little white dress, crafted just for her. Clearly, Saint Sernin is well-versed in Bieber-core: The halter-neck, thigh-grazing mini complemented her cool-girl aesthetic with ease. Shimmery strands of crystals dangled delicately across the satin silver slip. Even the plunging back boasted rhinestone rows of fringe.
Always on board for a singular color story, Bieber's multi-strap mules complemented her mini. Though Saint Laurent didn't design her dress, the brand ambassador scoured the label's accessory shelves for her $2,900 Micro Evening Bag. Embroidered crystals covered the entire top-handle clutch. The subtle YSL emblem in silver matched the bezel behind her pear-shaped diamond stud earrings.
Clearly, custom was Bieber's sartorial M.O. at the 2026 Grammys. She wore a bespoke Alaïa gown on the red carpet. Marie Claire fashion contributor Kelsey Stiegman called the strapless style "hyper-minimalist," mainly for its straight-across neckline and shift skirt. However, sheer panels atop each hip added some visual interest to the sleek silhouette.
Besides her diamond choker necklace, Bieber accessorized with an "ICE OUT" pin, which supported protestors in Minneapolis and across the United States. Joni Mitchell, Kehlani, Margo Price, Carole King, and Billie Eilish styled the same statement piece, with the latter condemning ICE's violence on the Grammys stage: "No one is illegal on stolen land."
Justin didn't take home any 2026 Grammys, but who needs one when Hailey is your date? Her custom looks—both on and off the red carpet—were prizes enough.
