Teyana Taylor Styles Her NSFW Tom Ford Grammys Gown With a $33,000 Tiffany & Co. Necklace
She brought her signature spice to Sunday's red carpet.
For the past month, Teyana Taylor has been hard at work cementing her title as a fashion force, one red carpet at a time. The multi-hyphenate has been making the rounds promoting various projects, from One Battle After Another (for which she received her first Oscar nomination) to All’s Fair. Naturally, when it came time for the 2026 Grammy Awards, she came prepared to serve yet another look that will undoubtedly be engrained into the public consciousness.
Taylor is up for her first-ever Grammy, receiving a nom for Best R&B Album for her album ESCAPE ROOM. As always, the star stayed loyal to her signature daring sense of style: Ever the fan of naked dresses and red carpet thongs, she brought that same cheeky energy to the Grammys red carpet—"cheeky" being the operative word. Taylor's dazzling bronze Tom Ford gown featured an asymmetrical cut-out detail, which showed off much of her torso and a tasteful touch of booty.
Though her gown supplied a fair amount of sparkle all on its own, Taylor still chose to accessorize liberally with gold jewels, which matched her shining chromatic nails. She wore a pair of Tiffany & Co. Link earrings—a longstanding celeb favorite—and a lariat necklace from the same collection. The wrap-around style, which costs a cool $33,000, dangled almost to her belly button.
Regardless of tonight's outcome, fashion history was undoubtedly made.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan,and more. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.