For the past month, Teyana Taylor has been hard at work cementing her title as a fashion force, one red carpet at a time. The multi-hyphenate has been making the rounds promoting various projects, from One Battle After Another (for which she received her first Oscar nomination) to All’s Fair. Naturally, when it came time for the 2026 Grammy Awards, she came prepared to serve yet another look that will undoubtedly be engrained into the public consciousness.

Taylor is up for her first-ever Grammy, receiving a nom for Best R&B Album for her album ESCAPE ROOM. As always, the star stayed loyal to her signature daring sense of style: Ever the fan of naked dresses and red carpet thongs, she brought that same cheeky energy to the Grammys red carpet—"cheeky" being the operative word. Taylor's dazzling bronze Tom Ford gown featured an asymmetrical cut-out detail, which showed off much of her torso and a tasteful touch of booty.

Teyana Taylor walked the Grammys red carpet in a sparkling gown with bold cut-outs by Tom Ford. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Though her gown supplied a fair amount of sparkle all on its own, Taylor still chose to accessorize liberally with gold jewels, which matched her shining chromatic nails. She wore a pair of Tiffany & Co. Link earrings—a longstanding celeb favorite—and a lariat necklace from the same collection. The wrap-around style, which costs a cool $33,000, dangled almost to her belly button.

She styled the metallic look with five-figures-worth of gold Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of tonight's outcome, fashion history was undoubtedly made.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors