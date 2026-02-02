Hailey Bieber Sports a Sheer Butt Panel and "ICE OUT" Pin on the Grammys Red Carpet

Outside of the Met Gala, it’s rare that we get a Hailey Bieber red carpet sighting these days. The mogul is far too busy running a thriving beauty empire to attend just any old event. But she made a rare exception for the 2026 Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, Feb. 1, Bieber showed out for the prestigious award show—her first appearance on its step-and-repeat since 2022. Still, she looked every bit the pro in a subtly sophisticated look.

Bieber attended in support of her husband, Justin Bieber. The singer has previously won Grammys for Best Dance Recording and Best Country Duo/Group Performance. This year, he's up for Best Album, Pop Vocal Album, Pop Solo Performance, and R&B Performance.

Hailey, meanwhile, always secures the title of Best Dressed. In 2022, she arrived in a strapless white Alaïa gown, while Justin opted for a gray suit, neon pink beanie, and platform Crocs.

Hailey and Justin Bieber attend 2022 Grammy Awards in what would become an iconic couples' look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This year, the couple employed the same outfit formula, with several modern upgrades. Justin, once again, opted for an overlarge suit with exaggerated shoulder pads. Hailey, meanwhile, chose another hyper-minimalist strapless gown.

The couple wore all-black for the 2026 award show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Where her previous number was flowy and satin, Bieber's 2026 look—another Alaïa creation—was of the fitted variety. There were no notable design details to be seen, save for a sizable mesh panel. The see-through detail did its part to offer a cheeky glimpse.

Bieber's gown featured a sheer panel at the rear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Biebers chose simplistic looks, potentially to let the focal point of their outfits take the spotlight. No, not just the huge diamond necklaces that hung from their necks. Each wore a white pin emblazoned with the words "ICE OUT," quietly protesting ICE's violent occupation of Minneapolis.

The couple wore matching "ICE OUT" pins, in solidarity with Minneapolis. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion for good.