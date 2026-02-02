Kaia Gerber: actor, model, and aspiring best-dressed Grammys guest, it seems. On February 1, she cosplayed an It-girl musician at Saint Laurent's 2026 Grammys after-party, but not in custom designer like Hailey Bieber. The Grammys newbie re-wore a familiar little black dress instead, courtesy of Givenchy.

Taking cues from Charli xcx, Bieber, and Teyana Taylor, Gerber jumped from one post-show soirée to another, all in the same four-figure Givenchy midi. Even in all black, the model was impossible to miss. Her square-neck, $2,750, spaghetti-strap style remained skintight until the calf-grazing hem, which flared out ever-so-slightly. Perhaps inspired by Grammy Award regular and three-time winner, Olivia Rodrigo, Gerber utilized an accessible layering hack with black, semi-sheer tights. Pointy suede pumps drove the singular color story home.

Kaia Gerber kept a low profile in her go-to Givenchy LBD outside Saint Laurent's post-show bash. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Being Givenchy's current muse grants Gerber an all-access pass to creative director Sarah Burton's catalog, including the accessory department. She carried Givenchy's Pinch Mini Shoulder Bag: Burton's first bag at the luxury house's helm.

The $2,350 top-handle tote seems to be her go-to during award season—she debuted it at W Magazine's pre-Golden Globes Best Performances Party last month. It can be worn as a crossbody or shoulder style. Gerber opted for the latter, which gave its yellow gold hardware a proper Hollywood close-up.

Gerber is a Givenchy girl through and through. So much so, she'll wear Burton's designs more than once. The LBD first joined the Palm Royale actor's collection last April, before the Broadway premiere of George Clooney's Good Night, and Good Luck. She styled it quite similarly the first time around, except her $605 Repetto kitten heels stood a few inches shorter.

Last April, Gerber first styled the dress on a Broadway red carpet. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Burton's specific shape of shift won Gerber over: She owns its mini counterpart in bright red crimson. Last June, it was the hero piece of Gerber's Fall 2025 campaign for Givenchy, though two-tone loafers dressed it down significantly.

By November, Gerber presented her Palm Royale co-star, Kristin Wiig, with the Icon Award at the 2025 WIF Honors in the same, $2,750 little red dress. Christian Louboutin's four-inch Miss Z Pumps traded places with her Givenchy loafers.

Just in December, Gerber put on her presenter shoes and Givenchy's LRD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber hasn't RSVP'd "yes" to the Grammys before, but she scored an invite to Billie Eilish's after-party in 2020. To the untrained eye (read: not a Marie Claire editor) she looked every bit a pop star in a sequin Saint Laurent LBD. Gerber's aesthetic has evolved considerably since then, though her affinity for luxe LBDs runs deep.