Of course, Lady Gaga would arrive at the 2026 Grammy Awards looking like a fully feathered, couture Black Swan. This is Gaga we’re talking about—a woman who wears meat dresses, shows up in Jo Calderone drag, and performs in Aphrodite bikinis. Mother Monster doesn’t take the expected or easy red carpet route—and yet, she always tops the best-dressed list.

Styled by Nick Royal and Peri Rosenzweig of Hard Style, Gaga hit the 2026 Grammys red carpet wearing a Matières Fécales gown covered from top to toe in black feathers, which wouldn't look out of place in a Darren Aronofsky film. The silhouette fanned up and around her face, trailed down her torso, peaking out at the hips in a subtle peplum shape, and then gathered to the floor in a mermaid shape. Her feather train was bolstered with black tulle, upping the ante and visual drama of Gaga's Grammy dress even more.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaga went without accessories, save for her engagement ring from fiancé Michael Polansky.

Gaga's 2026 Grammys look was gothic, slightly spooky, and extremely high fashion—a perfect match for her Mayhem aesthetic. Remember Björk's iconic swan dress? Well, here's Gaga's take.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gaga is up for seven trophies tonight—the second-most of any nominee, tied with producers Jack Antonoff and Cirkut—including Album of the Year for Mayhem and Record and Song of the Year for its single “Abracadabra.” The singer will also take the stage at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards, joining performers such as Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, and Lauryn Hill.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year marked her first Grammy Awards since the 2022 ceremony—and she came dressed to celebrate her three-year comeback. Gaga walked the 2025 Grammys red carpet in a corseted, peak-shoulder leather jacket and full ball skirt by Australia-Taiwanese designer Samuel Lewis.

Dressed top-to-toe in jewels by Tiffany & Co., she wore the jewelry house’s archival necklace designed by Meta Overbeck under the direction of Louis Comfort that dates back to the early 1930s and is finished with tourmaline, pearl, and onyx. Yellow gold and platinum earrings with yellow and white diamonds and a Jean Schlumberger by Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone ring featuring diamonds and tsavorites were her final sparkling touches.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cut to an hour or so later, and Gaga switched up vibes completely. Performing “Die With a Smile” with co-singer Bruno Mars on the Grammys stage, the pop icon changed into a soft yellow dress from Alessandro Michele’s Valentino Spring 2025 collection featuring cool blue and brown flowers, a black bow belt, and sheer balloon sleeves.

Those familiar with the fashion designer's work will note that Gaga’s gown is quintessential of his retro-inspired aesthetic. Remember when Harry Styles wore lace collars and fashion girls went to Fashion Week in bug-eyed sunnies like your grandma wore in the '50s? That was Michele at Gucci.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

​All that to say: Gaga is a style shapeshifter. Tonight’s look on the 2026 Grammys red carpet reconfirms she’s the master of a “never let them know your next move” approach to fashion.