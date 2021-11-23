Benefit's Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara Is On Sale For Just $10 at Ulta Right Now

Whenever I’m asked to recommend new makeup products to my friends, I always tell them to try out a new mascara. It’s not often that one single product can change up your entire look, but an amazing mascara is the exception, not the rule. You can look like you’ve artfully applied a set of false lashes in a second without actually having to mess with lash glue. Or, make yourself look instantly more awake for an early-morning meeting without a second cup of coffee. But, a great mascara often comes with a pretty hefty price tag—until now. Ulta is offering a bunch of its best-selling mascaras for only $10 as a part of its (massive) ongoing Black Friday Deals Sale, including Benefit’s best-selling Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara.

And no, I’m not just here to sell you on a buzzy new launch. This mascara has garnered a cult-like following since it originally launched in 2015. If I ever get compliments on how long and curled my lashes look, it’s because I’m wearing Roller Lash. I’ve worked my way through several tubes over the years so yes, I will be buying a few backups in the sale!

Benefit Cosmetics Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara $10 at Ulta

If you want your lashes to look impossibly long and just a touch more voluminous without having to deal with pesky clumps, this mascara is the one for you. It all comes down to the brush: Benefit’s curved Hook ‘n’ Roll brush was inspired by classic hair rollers—hence the name—and is actually covered in tiny pink “hooks” that catch and curl each and every one of your lashes with one single swipe.

My personal obsession aside, there are so many reasons to love this lengthening mascara. The inky black formula is supposed to last without flaking or fading for up to 12 hours, so you won’t find it smudged under your lower lash line by your lunch break. Plus, if one product is going to be on your lashes for that long, you want it to be good for them, too. Luckily, Roller Lash is created with provitamin B5 and serine, an amino acid, both of which have been known to keep lashes conditioned throughout the day.

Roller Lash has earned more than 3,000 glowing five-star reviews on Ulta’s website, so it’s safe to say that the internet is obsessed with it. Some users claim that it has replaced their go-to waterproof mascaras because it works just as well on their hard-to-curl lashes while being much easier to remove at night. Others note that it works as an easy, natural-looking mascara during the day and can be built up for added impact in the evening. Whichever way you choose to wear it, just know that you’re never going to want to put this mascara down.