image
Today's Top Stories
1
Gretchen Whitmer Is Ready for the Top Job
image
2
The Total Cost of Meghan Markle's Royal Tour Looks
image
3
Found: The Best Night Cream for Your Skin Type
Unification Church Holds Mass Wedding In South Korea
4
What It's Like to Grow Up in a Cult
image
5
#ReadWithMC Reviews 'A River of Stars'

Reese Witherspoon Just Underwent a Dramatic Brunette Hair Transformation

Legally Brunette...?

By Lucy Wood
24th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesAxelle/Bauer-Griffin

Any mention of the word "blonde" and you probably think pretty quickly of classic movie Legally Blonde and, in turn, Reese Witherspoon. The hair color has become a huge part of her identity in Hollywood ever since Elle Woods made her mark back in 2001. But this week, the actress appears to have done the unthinkable, and stepped out with a dramatic brunette hair transformation that leaves her almost unrecognizable.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Witherspoon was pictured on the L.A. set of her current project, Apple streaming series The Morning Show, where she revealed a fall-ready makeover with long, chestnut brown hair in loose waves. Looking entirely ready for the season, the Big Little Lies star was also wearing blue jeans, dark brown knee-high boots, and a Burgundy leather jacket.

Sure, she may have bitten the bullet and gone for a bold hair change, but it might be safer to assume that her new look is courtesy of a really good wig.

*EXCLUSIVE* Reese Witherspoon sports new brown hair as she is seen for the first time on set of new series 'The Morning Show' in LA
BACKGRIDEHKK

Over on her Instagram stories, Witherspoon shared a series of videos promoting her book club in which she was sporting her signature light blonde look. 24 hours earlier, she was also wearing longer, auburn locks as part of her Halloween costume, just to really make sure we’re all as confused as possible.

*EXCLUSIVE* Reese Witherspoon sports new brown hair as she is seen for the first time on set of new series 'The Morning Show' in LA
BACKGRIDEHKK

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

In the past, the 42-year-old actress has been committed enough to her acting roles that she’s taken the plunge and dyed her hair darker to suit the character. Her parts in The Good Lie and Walk The Line both saw her wearing brown hair, so it’s entirely possible that she’s done the same again.

Real dye job or not, we can probably all agree that Reese looks just as amazing with brunette hair. Maybe it’s time for Legally Brunette?

Related Story
image
19 Celebrities Get Real About the Gender Wage Gap

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Beauty
image The Best Temporary Hair Dyes to Play With ASAP
image Found: The Best Night Cream for Your Skin Type
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Read This Before Trying Skincare Supplements
image A Ranking of the 7 Best Eyebrow Gels
image Here's How to Stop Your Itchy Scalp Fast
image WORTH IT: Beauty Products We Love
image The Best, Inexpensive Highlighters Real Women Love
image What to Buy From the Neiman Marcus Beauty Sale
image How to Use a Konjac Sponge for Your Best Skin Ever
image Proof That You Need a Shag Haircut Now