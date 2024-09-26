Cardi B apparently couldn't see a thing through her angular alien princess wig at the Mugler Spring 2025 show. Clad in a sculptural black mini dress, the rapper and new mom said as much to Dazed ahead of the star-studded Paris Fashion Week presentation. But I, for one, am grateful for the rapper's sacrifice, because the resulting look is undeniably the most interesting beauty moment to emerge from Fashion Month 2024 so far.

The theatrical hair style hinges on a set of razor-sharp, V-shaped curtain bangs that were seemingly cut to mirror the angle of Cardi's high cheekbones, then parted directly down the middle to reveal a narrow swath of her forehead. The high-gloss sheen of her jet-black hair, which seemed to catch the light from every angle, only heightened the otherworldly effect.

Cardi B and her statement bangs at the Mugler Spring 2025 Ready-to-Wear show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What's not so obvious in pictures is the sleek bun sitting directly behind Cardi B's thick fringe, although you can see the much better in video clips like this one captured by WWD. I like to think of it as Mugler's science fiction-inspired take on the mullet: warrior helmet in the front, extraterrestrial baddie in the back.

A similarly surreal-yet-familiar approach was taken with Cardi's makeup, which featured '90s-inspired black lip liner, pale pink lipstick, and a small face gem placed atop a heavy dusting of pink blush.

Cardi B posing in a sculptural black dress before the Mugler 2025 runway show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi's wig—along with similar wigs worn by several of the models—was created by experimental Chinese hairstylist Zhou Xue Ming. The rapper's bangs were snipped a bit shorter than the mouth-grazing hair pieces used on the runway, but both versions of the high-brow bowl cut paired perfectly with creative director Casey Cadwallader's future-nostalgic designs.

A model wearing one of Zhou Xue Ming's wigs on the Mugler 2025 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's hope Mugler's love affair with Cardi B never ends. Because frankly, I'm not sure who else would have been able to pull this look off.