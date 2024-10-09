This On-Sale Laneige Lip Mask Is Your Favorite Celebrity’s Favorite Lip Balm
Literally *everyone* loves it.
In a world full of new beauty launches, it’s rare to find one product that stands the test of time—or that’s universally adored. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask is one of those products. Almost every A-lister has used it or has carried it in their makeup bag since it debuted in 2015—and you can snag it on-sale now during October’s Amazon Prime Day sale event.
When I say that everyone loves it, I do mean everyone. The Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask's laundry list of A-list superfans includes Charli XCX, Sydney Sweeney, Leslie Mann, Naomi Osaka, Gracie Abrams, Kate Moss, and more. Our editors even dubbed it one of Marie Claire's best lip balms of all time—the people swear by this $24 lip balm. That's why I'm buzzing about it being discounted down to less than $20 right now on Amazon (the prices vary slightly by flavor). It's one of the best beauty deals I found in the retailer's massive sale section, and that's saying a lot considering there are literally thousands to sort through
Here's the thing, though: you can only snag three versions of the balm—the original berry formula, a vanilla-scented option, and a citrusy grapefruit—for less until midnight tonight, October 9.
@charlixcx ♬ original sound - laneige_anz
For the uninitiated, the cult-famous Lip Sleeping Mask is designed to be worn overnight on top of your usual evening skincare routine. It's basically a slugging-style skincare product for your lips: It locks in moisture and leaves them looking more hydrated, plump, and healthy by the time you wake up. However, you can also wear it in the daytime underneath your favorite lipstick.
If you're already seated on the Laneige train, you should know that there are tons of other goodies from the brand on-sale at Amazon right now, including the brand's best-selling Glowy Lip Balm and a lightly-tinted balm-gloss hybrid that you can (and should!) layer with the OG Sleeping Mask to protect your the delicate skin against the ice-cold weather headed our way this winter. Originally priced at $19, you can buy all for just $13 today.
Your future self will thank you for picking up one (or all) of Laneige's lipm balms now. You'll achieve the glossiest, most glazed donut-iest lips of all time, and you'll do it for less than $30. And, thanks to Prime Shipping, you'll have both glossy, hydrated lips before the weekend.
