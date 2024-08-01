Meghan Markle Is Still Wearing a Long-Standing Royal Nail Trend
She brought the monochromatic mani back for a 'CBS Sunday Morning' appearance.
I live for a Meghan Markle beauty moment. Whether it’s her classic slicked-back bun or a rare red lipstick appearance, the beauty editor in me finds tremendous joy in knowing the former royal’s go-to hair and makeup products. I find the most excitement, however, when I zoom in on her manicure. The Duchess of Sussex is not afraid to opt for trendy hues and designs, like wearing a French manicure (one of summer’s biggest nail trends) or a jet-black polish, depending on the occasion.
That in mind, Meghan Markle's most recent nail polish color marked a return to a long-standing royal nail trend. On Thursday, August 1, the mom of two appeared in a clip from an upcoming CBS Sunday Morning interview to discuss online bullying. For the on-air appearance—which she did with Prince Harry at her side— Markle painted her nails a pale pink to match her blush-colored Ralph Lauren linen set perfectly.
The nude-with-a-hint-of-pink summer nail polish color is reminiscent of the bubble bath manicure trend that’s been a royal favorite for decades. It’s defined by a cloudy pink and white nail polish combination that looks equal parts sleek and sophisticated. That reasoning is precisely why it’s been a fan-favorite of Princess Kate and Queen Elizabeth II.
“When the late Queen Elizabeth was alive, she preferred a light pink nail polish and, following the example she set, Kate and Meghan both trended towards a light pink nail polish during her life,” former Marie Claire senior celebrity and royals editor Rachel Burchfield previously explained. “A tried and true royal favorite is the pinky white nail, which looks elegant while not being the focal point.”
Markle has also been known to gravitate toward specific colors with the royal-favorite trend. Case in point: She wore CND’s Unmasked with two coats of Negligee layered on top for her wedding day in 2018. While her current nail color appears slightly darker, I have some suspicions about the polishes responsible. Shop my predictions, below.
