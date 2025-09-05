I haven't always been much of a perfume person. It took me years to begin curating a lineup of scents and fragrances I love, and to this day, my collection is a work in progress. That said, I'll never pass on the opportunity to add a new perfume to my daily beauty regimen, and if one of Kylie Jenner's most recent Instagram posts is any indication, I'll potentially have another to put to the test very soon.

On Sept. 4, Jenner took to her Instagram Story to share a photo of a lab sample of an unspecified product. "She's finally perfect," she captioned it. She obviously didn't go any further in explaining what kind of product it was, but judging by how the bottle looks, it looks like the "she" Jenner's referring to in the caption could be a fragrance that she plans on adding to her lineup of existing products.

Kylie Jenner teased a new product on her Instagram Story on Sept. 4. (Image credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

If what Jenner teased on Instagram was actually a new fragrance, this would be the third one to launch from Kylie Cosmetics. Cosmic, the first fragrance, was released back in 2024, and the scent profile featured notes of jasmine, blood orange, amber, and vanilla. Earlier this year, the brand released Cosmic 2.0—a floral amber scent with added notes of pear, pink pepper, and lavender essence—as a follow-up.

Hopefully this alleged scent will be more drastically different from her first two and lean into another fragrance family, like gourmands, which are one of 2025’s biggest perfume trends. Cosmic 2.0 was released in March, almost a year to the day that her first perfume launched, so if we're following that timeline, there's a chance we won't know what this new mystery product is for another few months. Only time will tell what Miss Jenner has in store.