Okay, admit it: You have no idea what to be for Halloween this year. Luckily, you don’t have to rely on an entire costume to get you in the mood—all you need is some artfully applied makeup. Choosing from one of the thousands of tutorials on YouTube or Pinterest will inevitably lead you down a endless scroll rabbit hole of looks that seemingly require a masters degree in special-effects makeup. But if you don’t want to spend hours in front of the mirror gluing things to your face, look no further than the 16 tutorials we rounded up below, including the most-loved look from everyone’s favorite site, Pinterest. Turns out, the highest-searched tutorial on the site is perfect for those who enjoy a binge session on Netflix during every spare moment of your day. Tutorials for Stranger Things makeup cinched the top spot with searches up 1569 percent, while makeup from The Lion King—specifically Scar tutorials—came in second, with searches up 954 percent. Closing out the top three was Powerpuff girls makeup, followed closely by Spider-Man and Princess Jasmine tutorials in the fourth and fifth spots respectively. So, whatever mood you're in this Halloween, there's a makeup tutorial for you. The best part? Each of these tutorials are super easy to copy.